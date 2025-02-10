Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Monday, February 10

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jazz-Lakers U235.0

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Conventional wisdom may see this as an over spot, especially given how poor the Jazz have been on defense of late, but Utah should have all of its regulars tonight, while Luka Doncic is expected to debut for the Lakers. For one, Doncic hasn't played since Christmas Day, so I expect there to be some rust, and likely a soft minutes limit. There could also be a feeling-out process between Luka, LeBron James and Austin Reaves that leads to some clunkiness, offensively, early on. I won't be surprised if the Luka Era gets off to a sluggish start tonight, even against an ideal opponent.

Jimmy Butler O4.5 assists at Bucks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Butler looked great, and shockingly rejuvenated, in his Warriors debut over the weekend, and I think that carries over tonight. Milwaukee is on the second leg of a back-to-back and will again be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, so they'll struggle to keep up, defensively. Over the last 10 games, Milwaukee is giving up almost 28 opponent assists per game and 41.2 three-point attempts per game (second-most in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell O4.5 assists vs. Timberwolves

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We're going to continue riding the recent trend here, as Mitchell has gone over this number in eight straight games. The Wolves are near the top of the league in terms of limiting opponents' assists, but Mitchell went for 36 points, eight boards and seven times against Minnesota less than a month ago.

Jaxson Hayes O7.5 points vs. Jazz

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:00 PM CT

Nick Whalen: For the time being, Hayes is really the Lakers' only option at center. He's started five straight games and played at least 22 minutes in all five. Hayes is not a scorer, by trade, but he has two of the best setup men in the NBA feeding him the ball against a Jazz defense that ranks bottom-10 in points in the paint allowed this season.

Jaxson Hayes over 1.5 blocks (+143) vs. Utah Jazz

BetRivers, 3:42 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Lakers are pressing on with Hayes as their primary center. He's started the past five games, averaging 1.8 blocks in 25.0 minutes. That's a bit higher than his typical rate (2.0 blocks per 36 minutes), but I like getting significant plus-money in this situation. Utah gets their shots blocked at a high rate -- the second-most per 48 minutes (6.8) across the past 10 games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 1.5 steals (+140) vs. Atlanta Hawks

FanDuel, 3:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This projects to be another good value on a defensive prop. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 1.2 steals since the New Year and has gone for 2+ steals in 22 of his 51 appearances. It's a good opportunity tonight for KCP to have a big game defensively, as Atlanta has allowed the most steals per 48 minutes (9.5) across the past 10 games. Notably, in their past three games alone, they allowed five steals to Justin Champagnie, four to Devin Vassell, three to De'Aaron Fox and three to Gary Trent Jr.