Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Tuesday, February 25

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Brook Lopez over 2.5 blocks (+135) at Houston Rockets

BetMGM, 9:44 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Lopez is on an extended stretch of great rim protection. He's averaging 2.0 blocks per game across his past 24 outings, and he's reached three blocks in 20 of his 55 appearances. This is a good situation for him, as the Rockets are the most-blocked team per 48 minutes (7.2) across the past 10 games. During the past 30 days, they've given up three-block games to six individual players, including Daniel Gafford (6) and Jonathan Mogbo (4).

De'Aaron Fox over 1.5 steals (+125) at New Orleans Pelicans

BetMGM, 9:52 AM CT

Alex Barutha: There are plenty of options to choose from on the Spurs, as they've been active stealing the ball. But Fox is the only player I trust on this roster to play a consistent complement of minutes. In February, he's averaging 1.9 steals in 34.4 minutes per game and has at least two steals in 21 of his 53 appearances. New Orleans is tied for allowing the second-most steals per 48 minutes (8.9) across the past 10 games. These teams faced off on Sunday, and Fox had one steal.

Harrison Barnes over 1.5 made threes (-120) at New Orleans Pelicans

BetMGM, 9:33 AM CT

Alex Barutha: New Orleans is allowing the most made threes per 48 minutes (16.4) across the past 10 games. Over the past 30 days, they've given up four performances of six or more made threes to individual players Keon Ellis (7), Michael Porter Jr. (7), Julian Champagnie (6) and Klay Thompson (6). All of those players are primarily spot-up three-point shooters -- a bill that Barnes fits. Over Barnes' past six matchups, he's making 2.7 threes on 42.1%. These teams faced off on Sunday, and Barnes went 3-for-8 from distance.

Zach Edey over 7.5 rebounds (-110) vs. Phoenix Suns

BetMGM, 10:06 AM CT

Alex Barutha: It's easy to be scared off this number given Edey's ups and downs on the glass, but he's hit this mark pretty frequently -- in 21 of his 43 appearances. He's also rebounding the ball especially well this month, with 9.1 rebounds per game in February. These teams faced off two games before the All-Star break, with Edey grabbing nine rebounds in 20 minutes. That tracks, as the Suns are allowing the third-most rebounds per 48 minutes (49.1) across the past 10 games. They've also allowed three 15+ rebound games in the past 30 days to Walker Kessler (22), Deandre Ayton (20) and Ivica Zubac (16).

Memphis Grizzlies to cover -7.5 (-115) vs. Phoenix Suns

BetMGM, 10:14 AM CT

Alex Barutha: This is just as much about Phoenix losing grip of their season as it is the Grizzlies being good. Phoenix is 2-8 in February with a -10.7 point differential and a -9.5 spread differential. They also have the second-worst against the spread record as a road underdog (4-9). The story is essentially the opposite for Memphis. They have the third-best ATS record as a home favorite (16-8). And while they're only 5-4 straight-up in February with a +2.3 spread differential, the gap is so wide that I'm not going to use that as an excuse not to bet this. These teams faced off earlier in the month in Phoenix, with the Grizzlies winning 119-112.

LeBron James O7.5 REB (-118)

Mavericks at Lakers

FanDuel, 3:31 PM CT

Nick Whalen: All eyes will be on Luka Doncic tonight, and perhaps he takes on more of the scoring and playmaking for the Lakers, but I like this spot for James to go over 7.5 boards for what would be the third game in a row. Since the Anthony Davis injury, the Mavs are a bottom-five team in terms of opponents' rebounds per game and total rebound percentage.

Mavericks at Lakers U233.5 (-110)

DraftKings, 3:31 PM CT

Nick Whalen: I don't have a great read on the spread for this game, but I do think the total has climbed a bit too high. Down so many key pieces, it'll be difficult for the Mavs to push this game over, and they'll do their best to dictate a slower pace. Even in a scenario where Doncic and the Lakers come out hot, I don't trust the Mavs to hold up their end of the bargain. Give me the under.

Derrick White O4.5 assists (-120)

Celtics at Raptors

DraftKings, 3:31 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The healthy Raptors are an improved defensive team, but this should still be a good spot for the Celtics as double-digit road favorites. Boston is without Jrue Holiday, so I expect White to handle more playmaking. White has gone over this number in three of his last four games.

Suns at Grizzlies U245.5 (-110)

DraftKings, 3:31 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This total is certainly more reflective of Memphis' pace and status as a top-10 offense, but even if it's an explosive night for the Grizzlies, I don't trust the Suns to keep up. Phoenix, for all of its struggles, does tend to dictate pace against opponents, and both matchups between these two teams this season have finished well under 246.