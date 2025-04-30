Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props and Picks for Wednesday, April 30

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Austin Reaves O18.5 PTS (-125, BetMGM)

Lakers vs. Wolves, 10pm ET

Nick Whalen: Reaves has not had a great series overall, but he's hit 10 threes over the last two games and also went over this number in Game 1. He's been somewhat marginalized with Luka Doncic and LeBron James doing the heavy lifting, but I expect the Lakers to make a point to get him more involved tonight.

LeBron James O42.5 PTS+REB+Ast (-130, FanDuel)

Lakers at Wolves, 10pm ET

Nick Whalen: James has a long history of performing in win-or-go-home spots, averaging 33.5 points per game and over 10 rebounds per game in these situations. Of course, many of those games came earlier in his career, but playing at home in Los Angeles, I expect to see a locked-in, aggressive version of James from the jump. Over the last three games, James is averaging 46.0 PTS+REB+AST while seeing over 42 minutes per game.

Jimmy Butler over 5.5 assists (+116, FanDuel)

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

Alex Barutha: Butler's passing hasn't been talked about much in this series, but he's been great setting up his teammates. He had six assists in both Games 1 and 4, and it was on 16 potential assists in Game 4. In Game 2, when he got injured eight minutes into the game, he already had two dimes. I think we're getting pretty good value with the over 5.5 on plus-money.

Amen Thompson over 6.5 rebounds (-132, BetRivers)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Alex Barutha: Minus the Game 2 blowout, Thompson is averaging 8.3 rebounds in this series. He was active on the offensive glass in Games 1 and 3, while moreso on the defensive glass last time out. He has upside to easily blow past this if he can put both aspects together. I don't mind the idea of Thompson to get a double-double at +450 on FanDuel.

Alperen Sengun over 1.5 steals (+178)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Alex Barutha: I'm keeping it simple here. Sengun is averaging 1.8 steals on 4.5 deflections per game in this series. We're getting nearly 2-to-1 odds on him to go slightly above his average, and the advanced numbers behind him support it.

Dorian Finney-Smith over 14.5 points + rebounds + assists (-105, BetMGM)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha: Finney-Smith's minutes have increased in each game of this series -- notably playing the entire second half in Game 4, where he racked up six points on 2-of-7 shooting, eight rebounds and six assists. On the whole series, he's averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. We're getting a solid number, and the last game showed he can handle more responsibilities than he previously showed, especially as a passer and rebounder.

Jalen McDaniels over 5.5 rebounds (-135, DraftKings)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

Alex Barutha: McDaniels has been a strong rebounder in this series with Rudy Gobert's role diminished. McDaniels had 11 rebounds in Game 4 and nine boards in Game 1, and he's averaging 7.3 for the series.