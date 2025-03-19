Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, March 19

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best NBA Bets Today

Parlay: Anthony Edwards to score 25+ points and Timberwolves win (-150; FanDuel)

New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Pelicans have the worst net rating in the NBA over their current eight-game stretch (-15.1). Meanwhile, Minnesota is riding high minus a fluke loss to the Pacers, which broke their eight-game winning streak. Ultimately, I'm more worried about this game becoming a blowout, limiting Edwards' time on the court. Still, he's registered 25+ points in 40 of his 67 appearances this season.

Alex Sarr over 1.5 blocks (+100; BetMGM)

Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz, 9:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The rookie is averaging 1.5 blocks in his past 11 games, and he's reached 2+ blocks in 25 of his 52 appearances overall this season. In March, Utah is allowing the second-most blocks per 48 minutes (6.8), which is a good opportunity for Sarr to pop.

Jalen Duren O10.5 rebounds

Pistons at Heat, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: The Heat are a shell of their former selves and have been one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA over the last 10 games. Duren has gone over this number in all three previous matchups against Miami, including grabbing 16 boards the last time these two teams faced off. He's coming off of a down game – due to a massive blowout – against the Pels on Monday, but on balance Duren has gone over this number in 13 of his last 18 contests.