Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, March 19

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, March 19

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 19, 2025
Baseball

Best NBA Bets Today

Parlay: Anthony Edwards to score 25+ points and Timberwolves win (-150; FanDuel)

New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Pelicans have the worst net rating in the NBA over their current eight-game stretch (-15.1). Meanwhile, Minnesota is riding high minus a fluke loss to the Pacers, which broke their eight-game winning streak. Ultimately, I'm more worried about this game becoming a blowout, limiting Edwards' time on the court. Still, he's registered 25+ points in 40 of his 67 appearances this season.

Alex Sarr over 1.5 blocks (+100; BetMGM)

Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz, 9:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The rookie is averaging 1.5 blocks in his past 11 games, and he's reached 2+ blocks in 25 of his 52 appearances overall this season. In March, Utah is allowing the second-most blocks per 48 minutes (6.8), which is a good opportunity for Sarr to pop.

Jalen Duren O10.5 rebounds

Pistons at Heat, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: The Heat are a shell of their former selves and have been one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA over the last 10 games. Duren has gone over this number in all three previous matchups against Miami, including grabbing 16 boards the last time these two teams faced off. He's coming off of a down game – due to a massive blowout – against the Pels on Monday, but on balance Duren has gone over this number in 13 of his last 18 contests.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
