Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Friday Feb. 3

Best Bets

Damian Lillard over 47.5 points + rebounds + assists at Washington (-110)

PointsBet, 2:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a high number, but Lillard has been as hot as any player in the NBA lately. Over the past 11 games, he's averaging 39.1 points on 53/41/95 shooting, 7.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 36.9 minutes. Not only that, but the point guard gets a +6.1% usage bump with Jusuf Nurkic -- who is out through the All-Star break -- off the floor, including an increase of 2.2 rebounds per 36 minutes. Washington has played much better lately (including the 9th-ranked defense over the past two weeks), but Lillard still has too much upside to ignore.

Fred VanVleet O0.5 Blocks + Steals at Houston Rockets (-125)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: I'm going sicko mode and turning right back to another steals/blocks prop, and once again, we're targeting the turnover-prone Rockets. Houston turns the ball over and gets blocked more than any other team over the last 10 games. In that span, opponents are netting 10.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game, which is completely out of hand. VanVleet, meanwhile, has at least one steal or block in eight of his last nine games, and he's averaging 2.9 combined steals/blocks in that span.

If you're looking for a bit more value, I'd look into the same bet for Gary Trent Jr. (+250), who's seeing 38 MPG over his last 10 games. He's slightly more inconsistent regarding defensive numbers, but he has 22 steals+blocks in that 10-game sample.

