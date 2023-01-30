Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Monday, January 30

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Bradley Beal O1.5 made threes (+120) at San Antonio

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: This feels like a low number for a player of Beal's caliber, but he's only attempting 4.2 threes per game this season – down from 5.3 a year ago, 6.2 in 2020-21 and 8.4 in 2019-20. Still, Beal is drilling better than 35 percent of his attempts, and he's hit multiple threes in three of his last four games. As a team, the Spurs don't allow a ton of threes, but they also don't do a good job of contesting the attempts they do allow. San Antonio ranks dead-last – by a mile -- in opponents' 3PT% at 40.0 percent. At plus money, I'll roll the dice on Beal hitting at least two threes against the worst defense in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma under 23.5 points (-104) at San Antonio

FanDuel, 4:26 PM CT

Ken Crites: Kristaps Porzingis is returning for Washington after a three-game absence (ankle). If the Unicorn takes his usual 15 shot attempts, I think it will be hard for Kuzma to top 23 points, especially with Bradley Beal also in the lineup. Kuzma is averaging 22.0 points per game for the season. Yes, the Spurs are awful, and the O/U is a large 241.5. But in the 12 games before Porzingis's three-game absence, Kuzma averaged 21.7 points per contest. Jeremy Sochan has been playing well recently for the Spurs and could frustrate Kuzma. The Wizards should NOT need a scoring explosion from Kuzma to beat lowly San Antonio. I'm 14-12 on the season and on a slide after a hot start – feel free to fade!

