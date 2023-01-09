Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Monday, January 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 rebounds (-128)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3pm EST

Ken Crites: For some odd reason, the Bulls have given Boston fits this season. Chicago is 2-1 versus the C's because they expose Boston's poor rebounding. In those three games, Vucevic has 13, nine and 13 rebounds versus Boston. He's averaging 10.9 boards per game for the season and averaged 13.9 rebounds over his past seven games. Vucevic is on a rebounding heater, ride the wave.

Nikola Jokic UNDER 26.5 points (-105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Nuggets get a good matchup against the LeBron-less Lakers tonight, so it makes senes that they're sitting as 13.0-point favorites. While Denver should be able to win this game with relative ease, that could mean it's another short night for Jokic, who saw only 24 minutes in the Nuggets' decimation of the Clippers last week. I'm not sure this game will be that much of a laugher, but the bottom line is the Nuggets likely won't need a herculean scoring effort out of the reigning two-time MVP.

