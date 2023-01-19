Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Thursday, January 19

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Kyrie Irving over 34.5 points + assists at Phoenix (-120)

BetMGM, 3:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Irving is struggling lately, averaging 22.4 points and 6.4 assists but shooting just 38.7 percent from the field, and he's coming off a calf injury. Still, I like his chances to have a big game here. He's due for some positive regression, and the pressure is on to step up without Kevin Durant. Plus, the Suns are as beat up as any team in the NBA and are vulnerable. Over the past two weeks, they have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Jayson Tatum O4.5 assists (+105) vs. Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11am CT

Nick Whalen: Tatum has gone over this number in each of the last three games, as well as five of his last seven. Over the last month, he's averaging nearly 5.0 assists per game, and Golden State ranks in the bottom-five in the NBA in assists allowed to opponents over the last 10 contests. The Warriors are also bottom-five in field goal attempts allowed over the last 10. Bottom line: the opportunities will be there for Tatum, even if Jaylen Brown does, indeed, return from a three-game injury absence. I would also consider linking Boston -6.5 with the U240.5 total, which gets you to +255.

