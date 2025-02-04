Best NBA Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, February 4

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Portland Trail Blazers (+5.5) vs. Indiana Pacers

BetRivers, 1:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Portland's hot streak will come to an end sooner than later, but they have the third-best net rating (+11.8) in the NBA since January 19th and took the Suns to overtime last night. The Pacers have also been hot during this stretch, with a +6.0 net rating. Both teams played last night, with the Blazers suffering a close overtime loss to the Suns and the Pacers, without Myles Turner, barely squeaking out a win over the Jazz. Turner is questionable to play tonight, so that's something to keep on eye on, and will probably be the primary mover of the spread. Either way, Portland has played well against the spread both with no rest (6-1-1) and as a home underdog (15-8). Meanwhile, Indiana is 2-4 ATS on back-to-backs and 5-6 ATS as road favorites.

Tyrese Maxey over 3.5 made threes (-110) vs. Dallas Mavericks

BetMGM, 1:39 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The worst part of Dallas' defense is its backcourt, which has lately been led by Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson. Over the past 10 games, the Mavs have allowed the most opponent made threes per 48 minutes (15.7). That's a good opportunity for Maxey to thrive. He's taken double-digit attempts in five of his past eight appearances, averaging 4.3 makes on 41.5%.

Boston Celtics (+1) at Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook - 4:45 pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: The top two teams in the East split their first two games of the season. The Celtics won at home on Nov. 19 when the Cavaliers were without Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert and Dean Wade, while Cleveland got their revenge at home a few weeks later when Boston didn't have Derrick White available. Given they're at home, the Cavaliers deserve to be the favorites, but I still think the Celtics are the best team in the East when healthy, which they are heading into Tuesday's matchup. With this line basically a coin flip, I will put my money where my mouth is and take Boston to win this potential Eastern Conference Finals preview.

Jakob Poeltl over 1.5 turnovers (-120) vs. New York Knicks

BetMGM, 1:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Knicks have been playing swarming, active defense lately. Over the past 10 games, they're forcing the third-most turnovers (16.4) per 48 minutes. Poeltl is far from a primary ballhandler, but he has at least one turnover in eight straight games, averaging 1.9 TOV during this run. When these teams faced off on Jan. 8, Poeltl had four turnovers, and he had one turnover when they played on Dec. 9.