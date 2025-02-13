Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props and Picks on Thursday, February 13

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

New Orleans Pelicans to cover +8.5 vs. Sacramento Kings

BetMGM, 10:00 AM CT

Alex Barutha: These teams faced off yesterday, with the Kings squeaking out a 119-111 victory. I like taking the losing team in a direct rematch, since they're likely to come out with the big adjustments. A safer bet might be Pelicans to win the first quarter at +152 (FanDuel), before the Kings have any time to, well, adjust to the adjustments. Regardless, these teams have already played three times this season, with close results. Before last night, there was a 123-118 Kings victory and a 111-109 Kings victory.

James Harden over 9.5 assists (-121) at Utah Jazz

BetRivers, 10:00 AM CT

Alex Barutha: These teams played last Saturday, with a 130-110 victory for the Clippers at home. Harden racked up a season-high 17 assists in that one, which tracks with the Jazz allowing the third-most assists per 48 minutes (30.7) over the past 10 games. Overall, in three matchups against Utah, Harden is averaging 11.3 assists -- his most against any team he's played more than once. If you're worried about a blowout, I'd also consider Harden 4+ first-quarter assists at +140 (DraftKings). He's averaging exactly 4.0 assists per 1Q across his past 10.

Kyrie Irving over 31.5 points + assists (-111) vs. Miami Heat

FanDuel, 10:00 AM CT

Editor's note: Irving is listed as questionable for this game as of 4:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Dallas is coming off what was the first game of their center-less run, with essentially no big men on the roster projected healthy until the end of this month. In the 111-107 win over the Warriorss, Irving played 40 minutes -- his fifth straight game seeing 40+ -- and posted 42 points (with no assists). It was his second straight game taking 25 field-goal attempts -- the other being a 30-point and 7-assists effort in an overtime loss to the Kings. Ultimately, with Dallas trying not to fall out of the playoff picture, they'll need some heroic efforts out of Irving.

Bam Adebayo over 21.5 points + assists (-122) at Dallas Mavericks

FanDuel, 10:00 AM CT

Editor's note: Adebayo is listed as questionable for this game as of 4:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: As outlined above, Dallas has no centers. That should make Adebayo the focus of Miami's offense. I think this plays out as some combination of Adebayo dominating inside as a scorer or being swarmed with double-teams and passing to open teammates. He's also just playing well in general lately, averaging 23.1 points and 4.8 assists across his past eight performances.

Ivica Zubac over 1.5 blocks (+100) at Utah Jazz

BetRivers, 10:00 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Zubac isn't known for his shot-blocking, averaging 1.1 on the season. But he had one when these teams played last Saturday, and he's averaging 1.7 against Utah in three matchups. Over the past 10 games, the Jazz are getting 6.0 shots blocked per 48 minutes -- third-most in the NBA.

Malik Monk O6.5 assists at Pelicans (-105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:27 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Monk went under this number last night against the Pels, but he had 13 potential assists, so I like the Kings' chances to cash in more of those opportunities against the worst defense in the NBA over the last 10 games. Over that same span, the Pels are allowing the third-most opponent assists.