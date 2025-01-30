Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props and Picks for Thursday, January 30

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers (+5.5)

BetMGM, 4:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Believe it or not, these teams own the same record (10-17) since December 1st. Orlando has dealt with a lot more injuries to key players -- namely Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner -- during this run. But the team also hasn't been sharp since they returned, going 1-4 since December 19 while Portland has gone 5-1. I'm anticipating some normalization for both squads during the coming weeks, but I won't complain about getting 5.5 points at home with Portland right now, either. On the whole season, Portland is 13-9 ATS at home, while the Magic are 8-13-2 on the road ATS.

Max Christie over 10.5 points (-128) at Washington Wizards

FanDuel, 4:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Christie has been a bit inconsistent lately. However, with the Lakers down Anthony Davis, plenty of scoring opportunities should open up. Playing the Wizards, specifically, is always a great way to get a boost. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the second-most opponent points per 48 minutes (120.7).

Amen Thompson over 1.5 blocks (+138) at Memphis Grizzlies

FanDuel, 4:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Thompson is one of the best shot-blocking wings/forwards/freaks in the NBA. He's averaging 1.2 blocks per game in January but notably racked up six combined blocks in two matchups against the Grizzlies during this stretch. Memphis has been the most-blocked team per 48 minutes (6.0) across the past 10 games, so I'll go back to the well with Thompson.