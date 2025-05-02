Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props for Friday's Game 6 of Rockets-Warriors

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Alperen Sengun over 1.5 steals (+178, FanDuel)

Rockets vs. Warriors

Alex Barutha: I'm going back to the well here, as I took this same bet for Game 5 and it hit. Sengun is averaging 1.8 steals in this series, with 2+ steals in all but one game. The advanced numbers behind it are supportive, as he's averaging 4.6 deflections and 0.6 loose balls recovered per game.

Stephen Curry O9.5 AST+REB (-140, DraftKings)

Warriors vs. Rockets, 9pm ET

Nick Whalen: Houston has had on-and-off success limiting Curry as a scorer, and I expect that to once again be the focus, defensively, tonight. Curry has gone over this number in three of five games thus far, including in Game 5, when he played only 23 minutes. For the series, he's averaging 11.0 combined REB+AST.