Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, February 12

Best NBA Bets Today

Domantas Sabonis over 34.5 points + rebounds (-108) at New Orleans Pelicans

FanDuel, 12:25 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sabonis has New Orleans' number this season. Two games ago, he cleaned up for 27 points and 16 boards against the Pelicans. In a Dec. 12 matchup, he went for 32-and-20. I'm happy going back to the well against this struggling Pels team in what should be a fast-paced matchup. New Orleans has notably allowed 21-and-14 and 22-and-12 performances to Jakob Poeltl and Daniel Gafford, respectively, in recent games.

Plus-money parlay option: Sabonis double-double + Malik Monk over 0.5 steals + Kings moneyline (+118)

Jordan Poole over 2.5 turnovers (-175) vs. Indiana Pacers

BetMGM, 12:38 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Indiana has played aggressive defense lately. Across the past 10 games, they're forcing the second-most opponent turnovers per 48 minutes (16.9). Poole is Washington's primary playmaker, so I'm expecting him to be the victim here. He has multiple turnovers in nine straight games, averaging 3.1 TOV during this stretch.

Jalen Brunson O27.5 PTS vs. Hawks (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:43 PM CT

Nick Whalen: With a total north of 240, the expectation is that we'll get a high-scoring game at MSG, and Brunson should be in position to benefit. He went for 34 points in the Knicks' last meeting with Atlanta and has gone over this number in four of his last five games on the second leg of a back-to-back set.

Jaden McDaniels O6.5 rebounds vs. Bucks (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:43 PM CT

Nick Whalen: McDaniels has gone over this number in nine of his last 12 games, and Milwaukee is coming off of a loss to Golden State on Monday in which it allowed 15 offensive rebounds alone. The Bucks are down to 28th in TRB% over their last 10 games and will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo again tonight. I also like McDaniels O1.5 threes at +100.

Austin Reaves O2.5 three-pointers at Jazz (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:43 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The addition of Luka Doncic will eventually take some touches away from Reaves, but Doncic saw only 24 minutes on Monday and is still working his way back into shape following a lengthy injury layoff. Reaves has hit at least three three-pointers in five of his last six games, and Utah gives up over 41 three-point attempts per game.

Bilal Coulibaly O5.5 rebounds vs. Pacers (+114)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:43 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The market has shifted on this prop into plus-money territory, but we'll still take it as the Wizards go up against the worst rebounding team in the NBA over the last 10 games. Thomas Bryant fared well as a fill-in for Myles Turner on Tuesday night, but the Pacers still posted a TRB% of just 43%. As long as the Wizards, who have quietly been playing respectable basketball of late, can keep this game within reason, I think Coulibaly plays enough minutes to go over.

Atlanta Hawks (+8) at New York Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook - 1:30 pm

Kirien Sprecher: Atlanta is 5-0 ATS in its last five and 5-1 ATS in its last six games on the road. New York has struggled to play defense, the Over has hit in their past five games, and the Hawks should be able to take advantage of the Knicks, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set. New York is 2-5 ATS when playing the second night of a back-to-back.