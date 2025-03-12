Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, March 12

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Best NBA Bets Today

Miles Bridges over 23.5 points (-125) at Atlanta Hawks

FanDuel, 12:31 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Atlanta's starting forwards are down to Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye. Dyson Daniels will most likely be hounding LaMelo Ball all night, so more shot opportunities should drift to Bridges. He's on a strong stretch, averaging 29.0 points on 48 FG% across the past seven games. Not to mention, Atlanta is allowing the second-most points per 48 minutes (123) across the past 10 games.

Dyson Daniels over 2.5 steals (-135) vs. Charlotte Hornets

BetMGM, 12:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Daniels has recorded multiple steals in 11 of his past 12 games for a 3.3 average, and he's reached 3+ steals in 33 of his 60 overall appearances this season. It's a great opportunity for him to continue his great defensive play tonight, as the Hornets are allowing 10.3 opponent steals per 48 minutes across the past 10 games -- the most in the NBA.

OG Anunoby over 1.5 steals (+126) at Portland Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 12:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Anunoby is averaging 1.4 steals per game this season, and he's reached 2+ steals in 24 of his 58 appearances. I like getting significant plus-money here, as Portland is allowing the third-most steals per 48 minutes (9.8) across the past 10 games.

Ja Morant O7.5 assists (-120, DraftKings)

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: Morant has been scoring at a higher leve of late without Jaren Jackson Jr., but he's still gone over this number in two of his last three games and gets a matchup against a Jazz team that gives up the third-most assists in the NBA. In two previous matchups, Morant totaled 17 assists, though he played fewer than 30 minutes in both of those games. The hope is that Utah, which has played an unprecedented four consecutive close games, can keep this from devolving into a total blowout on the road.

Onyeka Okongwu O10.5 rebounds (+100, DraftKings)

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: With Clint Capela sidelined tonight, this should be a spot for Okongwu to see a slightly extended workload. Okongwu has brought down at least 12 boards in four of his last six games, and the Hornets are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA – surrendering the fourth-most boards to opponents since the All-Star break.