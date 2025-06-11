This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Jalen Williams over 1.5 steals (+138, FanDuel)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: Williams has at least one steal in 10 of his past 11 games for a 1.8 STL average, so he has a high floor. In these Finals, he has two total steals on 12 deflections. Assuming he keeps his deflections at that same rate, he should be able to his two steals in this game. Either way, we're getting nice value here at +138.

Tyrese Haliburton under 8.5 assists (-140, BetMGM)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha: Haliburton's passing has decreased as the playoffs have gone along, with the point guard averaging 8.1 assists across his past 12 games. In the Finals, he's averaging 6.0 assists on 14.0 potential dimes, which I don't expect to increase given the way Oklahoma City is defending him. I'm also not sure how much I trust Indiana to continue shooting 46% and 41 3P% while being bogged down in the halfcourt against this Thunder defense.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 8.5 rebounds + assists (-135, DraftKings)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: Hartenstein had nine rebounds and zero assists in 17 minutes during OKC's Game 1 loss but saw 22 minutes in the Game 2 win, posting eight rebounds and four assists. Despite limited minutes, the Pacers aren't keeping him off the glass, and I think it's possible he plays even more in Game 3.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 33.5 points (-110) at Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook -- 11:30 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: SGA has reached this mark in four straight and nine of his last 15 postseason appearances. The MVP has been ultra-aggressive to start the NBA Finals, averaging 25.5 FGA through two games. When SGA has attempted at least 25 shots this season (32 times), he's averaged 36.6 points per game.

I am taking the UNDER on Aaron Nesmith scoring 13.5 points

(DraftKings, -130, 4pm EST)

Ken Crites: Over eight (8) playoff games at home this post-season, Nesmith is averaging 11.9 points per game from only 8.9 shot attempts. Nesmith, like many of the other Pacers, have been playing better on the road than at home. While my heart expects a bounce back game for the Pacers, my wallet says stick with the numbers. Tyrese Haliburton knows he needs to be more aggressive for the Pacers to have a chance. That probably means more shots and fewer set-up passes from the point guard, which should hurt Nesmith. I'm a middling 13-13 on the season, so feel free to fade!

