Boston Celtics NBA Finals Odds Update: Are The C's Favored To Win The Title?

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Thanks to a last-second shot from Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics picked up an important Eastern Conference win this past weekend, which kept them atop the overall NBA standings. Along with having the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics NBA Finals odds are also quite favorable.

Are the C's favored to win the title? Can Boston return to the NBA Finals this season? Let's discuss the Boston Celtics' NBA Finals odds update and as well as the best Massachusetts sportsbooks below.

Boston Celtics' NBA Finals Odds Update

There is roughly one quarter left in the NBA regular season, so we are headed down the final stretch. Currently, the Boston Celtics' NBA Finals odds are +280. This means a $100 wager on the Celtics to win it all would win $280 using one of the best Massachusetts betting promos.

The Celtics' NBA Finals odds rank the best in the league. Boston also has a league-best 44-17 record, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. However, they do face tough competition in the Eastern Conference, as the Milwaukee Bucks are right on their heels, and the Bucks are second in the NBA Finals odds, at +440.

Of course, right behind the Bucks in the NBA Finals odds are the Phoenix Suns, who traded for Kevin Durant at the NBA Trade Deadline. Nursing an injury, Durant has yet to make his debut for his new team, but his presence makes Phoenix among the top teams in the league.

Rounding out the top five in the NBA Finals odds update are the Denver Nuggets (+750) and Los Angeles Clippers (+1100).

NBA Promos For Celtics' NBA Finals Odds

Sports bettors who are in a legal betting state and are at least 21 years old are eligible to sign up for any and all of the following NBA betting promos today. Use these offers to place bets on the NBA Finals odds.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer is $1,000 in bonus bets to use on any NBA betting picks today.

Caesars Massachusetts Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer gives new users a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code offer give you $150 in bet credits after placing a $5 bet on the Boston Celtics' NBA Finals odds.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code is offering a sign-up bonus of $100 in Bonus Bets on launch day that can be used to bet on the Celtics' NBA Finals odds.

BetRivers Massachusetts Promo Code offer gives new users a Second Chance Bet to use on the Boston Celtics, up to $500.

Are The C's Favored To Win The Title?

With the NFL and college football done for their respective seasons, many sports fans are just now tuning into the NBA. If you're in the Boston area, you may have heard the Celtics are good, but are the C's favored to win the title? Yes, they are!

With the best NBA Finals odds and the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics are a force to be reckoned with this season. The Milwaukee Bucks appear to be Boston's only true competitor in the East, so an Eastern Conference Finals series against Milwaukee should be the expectation. After losing the NBA Finals last year, Boston looks motivated to correct that wrong this time around.

Sign up for the NBA promos above to claim bonus bets that can bet used on the Boston Celtics' NBA Finals odds and any other NBA betting picks you wish to place tonight.