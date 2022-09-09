Brooklyn Nets Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23

This article is part of our NBA Team Previews series.

2022-23 Brooklyn Nets Team Preview

Could Brooklyn finally see a long stretch of play from a legitimate "Big 3"? On paper, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons make up as strong a trio as you'll find in the Association. But can this squad improve team chemistry as well as bolster their bench? The additions of Royce O'Neale and T.J. Warren, plus a full season of Seth Curry and Joe Harris, could boost the depth of this top-heavy roster.

2021-22 Record: 44-38; Lost in first round of the playoffs

2022-23 NBA Win Total Odds: 50.5 wins (DraftKings)

2022-23 NBA Title Odds: +700 (DraftKings)

Brooklyn Nets Fantasy Basketball Preview - Top Players

Kevin Durant

Durant was the talk of the town this offseason, demanding a trade off the Nets in early August, something that has since been rescinded. From a fantasy perspective, Durant is coming off another strong season in which he compiled 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers per game. Those numbers were good enough to see him end the campaign as the second-best player in fantasy basketball on a per-game basis in eight-category leagues. Now seemingly locked in with the Nets, Durant feels like a relatively safe target. Although the team has added some depth pieces, such as T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neale, Durant is clearly still going to demand the ball, and along with Kyrie Irving, he forms one of the best one-two punches in the NBA. With the team pushing hard for an NBA title, Durant should be able to replicate his 2021-22 production, placing him firmly at the top of draft boards as a top-five target. From there, managers will need to cross their fingers that he can stay relatively healthy throughout the season.

Kyrie Irving

Irving was one of the more talked about players last season, missing a substantial chunk of games because he was unvaccinated. That decision cost him 53 games and will undoubtedly have an impact as managers prepare for the 2022-23 season. If there was a positive to come from his shortened season, it has to be that he will be fully healthy come opening night. While there have been seemingly constant rumors surrounding his playing future, it appears he will be suiting up for the Nets, with or without Kevin Durant. Irving ended 2021-22 as the fifth-ranked player on a per-game basis, highlighting just how good he can be when healthy. There is no reason to think he won't be able to put up top-five numbers once again. If, in fact, Durant is traded away, that only opens up more opportunities for Irving to thrive, especially on the offensive end of the court. The hesitation comes when attempting to ascertain how many games he will actually play. Assuming there are no off-court issues to deal with, he would only need to play in 65 games to still be a first-round player from a totals perspective. He is a perfect example of risk vs. reward. Given the risk, he is unlikely to be drafted in the first round of most drafts. Snaring him with a second-round pick seems justifiable, and it's a move that could be a real difference maker come April.

Ben Simmons

Simmons missed all of last season. He cited mental health issues as the reason he sat out while still a member of the 76ers, and once he was traded to the Nets for James Harden, a back issue kept him out for the remainder of the year. The back injury required surgery, but he'll reportedly be ready for the start of camp. It's understandable if fantasy managers are cautious this season when considering Simmons. His commitment to basketball is under fire, and he's in a new team environment surrounded by two high-usage stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The last time we saw Simmons, he had his worst fantasy season, ranking 66th in per-game production behind averages of 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.4 minutes. He ranked an impressive 19th in 2019-20, largely due to his league-leading 2.1 steals. It seems fair to expect Simmons to have his worst fantasy season yet this year. Durant and Irving will be the primary options, and Simmons may end up in a more complementary role with fewer assists and points than ever. Optimists may think Simmons sees time at center and has a nice bounceback campaign with floor spacing around him – maybe some more rebounds and blocks. It's simply hard to gauge what's in store for the 26-year-old, who is clearly at a crossroads in his career. At some point, it's worth the risk, but filling out a safe floor of players before gambling on Simmons is the smart call.

Nicolas Claxton

Claxton has been a name to watch for the past two seasons. Claxton flashed his upside on both ends of the floor again last year. He ended with averages of 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.5 steals in just under 21 minutes per game. Projecting forward, it would appear as though the time is now for Claxton, especially given that he has little competition for minutes. The only other center on the roster is Day'Ron Sharpe, but he's undersized and spent significant time in the G League last year as a rookie. It's also possible Ben Simmons spends some time at center. In general, things look good for Claxton to have a career-best season, and for anyone drafting early, he is a viable top-100 target.

Brooklyn Nets Depth Chart for 2022-23

Brooklyn Nets Predictions for 2022-23

After an ugly 2021-22 playoff exit followed by much off-season misery, somehow the Nets are supposed to magically pretend everything is fine. But didn't Kevin Durant insist that Coach Nash and GM Sean Marks be fired? Did Ben Simmons really ignore his teammates pleas to play in the playoffs? Do Kyrie Irving's press conferences make any sense? All his acrimony will lead to an even more disappointing 2022-23. Sure, KD's greatness will carry this team to a winning a record, but at the first sign of adversity, things will head south, quickly.

Record Prediction

43-39

7-seed

Loses in first round of the playoffs



Bold Call

Kevin Durant suffers a significant injury and finishes outside the Top 30 of fantasy players based on total season stats. KD is entering his age-34 season. He was publicly disgruntled with team management, which had to affect his off-season training and motivation. He missed the 2019-20 season due to an Achilles injury. Father-time will catch up to the Slim Reaper.

