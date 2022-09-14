Chicago Bulls Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23

This article is part of our NBA Team Previews series.

2022-23 Chicago Bulls Team Preview

After two very active offseasons, it makes sense that Chicago was unable to make any major moves during the summer of 2022. The Bulls focused on bench strength by adding veterans Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond. Ideally, healthier seasons from Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso lead to a deeper playoff run. Unfortunately, Ball is already looking doubtful for the start of the season.

2021-22 Record: 46-36; Lost in first round of playoffs (1-4) versus Bucks

2022-23 NBA Win Total Odds: 43.5 wins (DraftKings)

2022-23 NBA Title Odds: +5,000 (DraftKings)

Chicago Bulls Fantasy Basketball Preview - Top Players

DeMar DeRozan

When the Bulls turned things over to new management, they wasted no time trying to remake the roster. The first significant move they made was acquiring center Nikola Vucevic from the Magic during the 2020-21 season. While he couldn't get them into the playoffs, he immediately added legitimacy to the team, forming a formidable one-two punch with Zach LaVine. The Bulls weren't done yet and made two big splashes heading into the 2021-22 season. One was acquiring point guard Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans. The other was bringing over DeRozan from the Spurs in another sign and trade. He would have arguably the best season of his career, which is not something you normally see from a player who had been in the league for more than a decade. With averages of 27.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the field, DeRozan was one of the biggest pleasant surprises in fantasy. However, it should be noted that Ball played in only 35 games because of a knee injury, and LaVine also battled a knee injury that limited him at times. Expecting DeRozan to duplicate his scoring average and 31.8 percent usage rate with a healthy Ball and LaVine in tow might be unwise. Still, he's going to have a leading role for the Bulls, making him a worthy early-round selection.

Zach LaVine

The 2021-22 season was a big one for LaVine as he prepared to enter free agency. The Bulls made significant moves around him, bringing in DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to make a push for a playoff spot. It was by far the best collection of talent that LaVine had ever played with, especially when you also factor in that they traded for Nikola Vucevic the season prior. The Bulls accomplished their mission, finally making it back into the playoffs. However, injuries hampered them by the time they got there. Lavine dealt with a nagging injury for much of the regular season. Due to the knee injury and the influx of talent around him, LaVine saw his scoring average drop to 24.4 points per game, three points lower than the previous season. He was also less efficient, shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Still, it's difficult to complain about his production for fantasy, considering he also chipped in averages of 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 three-pointers. The Bulls' moves enticed LaVine to stick around in the Windy City, signing him to a max contract extension in the offseason. He had surgery to correct his knee issue, which should not prevent him from being ready for the beginning of the 2022-23 season. He's still worthy of an early selection in fantasy drafts, but he hasn't played more than 67 games in a season since 2015-16 when he was still on the Timberwolves.

Nikola Vucevic

Last season marked the center's first full campaign with the Bulls after he was traded to Chicago during the 2020-21 trade deadline. While he continued to put up strong counting stats – 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks – his efficiency took a significant and surprising step backward. In 2020-21, he slashed 48/40/84, and that dropped to 47/31/76 last year. However, most of that damage was done early in the season. In October, November and December, he shot just 42/35/64 for 15.8 points per game, which increased to 18.7 points per game on 50/29/82 shooting from January onward. Optimistic fantasy managers could assume the start of the year was simply an adjustment period for Vucevic, and his numbers in the final months of the season will be more representative of his future production. Ultimately, he'll still be a high-usage offensive option and is a walking 15-and-10 with a few assists thrown in. He ranked 37th in fantasy for per-game production last year, so managers who want to secure a high-floor center in the first few rounds can turn to the veteran.

Lonzo Ball

After two seasons with the Lakers and two with the Pelicans, Ball donned a new jersey again last season, joining the Bulls. The point guard compiled the best stats of his career in terms of per-game production. He ranked 25th in eight-category per-game fantasy value behind averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 3.1 threes and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks. However, the persistent theme of Ball's career reared its ugly head again – injuries. Ball underwent surgery for a torn meniscus Jan. 28. Despite initial reports that he could return as soon as six weeks, he never ended up playing again, ultimately logging only 35 games. Updates on his health this summer haven't been particularly encouraging. The latest reports say Ball is not expected to be ready for camp, which is shocking given the initial timetable. The Bulls seem to be hedging their bets, signing veteran Goran Dragic during the offseason to bolster an already-deep backcourt of Ball, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine and Coby White. Ball possesses clear upside if he can stay healthy, but the chances of that seem slim. At some point, drafting him is worth the risk, but fantasy managers should probably secure a more reliable point guard first.

Chicago Bulls Depth Chart for 2022-23

Chicago Bulls Predictions for 2022-23

While the Bulls have a star-studded lineup, they face an ever-improving Eastern Conference. Can DeRozan still lead this squad in his age-33 season? Can Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso stay healthy and improve their team defense (112 points allowed per game last year, 16th in NBA)? Do Dragic and Drummond add the necessary grit to face playoff pressure? Can Ball stay healthy? That's a lot of question marks.

Record Prediction

42-40

9th in the East

Lose in first round of the playoffs



Bold Call

Injuries will continue to ravage the Bulls. It's hard to believe Lonzo Ball was only supposed to be out, at first, for only 4-6 weeks for his torn meniscus injury. DeRozan is 33 years old. This is Vucevic's age-32 season. Father time will catch up to both. LaVine hasn't played in 68-plus games since 2015-16.

