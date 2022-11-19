Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals Odds: Can The Cavs Win It All?

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have impressed to begin the 2022 NBA season, to the surprise of some. However, after trading for Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, it appears he was the missing piece to make the Cavs actual contenders in the Eastern Conference.

However, do the Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to win it all? Below, we will discuss the Cavs team and take a look at their 2023 NBA Finals odds. With sports betting coming to Ohio soon, we will also discuss how and where to bet in the Buckeye state once legalized sports betting launches.

What Are The Cavaliers Odds To Win The NBA Finals?

After a skid to begin the month of November, the Cavaliers have seen their odds to win the NBA Finals fall. As of now, the Cavs' NBA Finals odds sit at +2100 to win it all. This means a $100 bet would return $2,100 if the Cavs win the 2023 NBA Finals.

At +2100 odds, the Cavs sit at 11th in the NBA in the NBA Finals odds race. In the Eastern Conference, they rank fifth, which is similar to their fourth ranking in the Eastern Conference standings, currently.

Where Can I Bet On The Cavs Once Betting Launches In Ohio

Ohio sports betting is set to launch at the start of the new year, on January 1st. This means that both in-person and online sports betting will be legal, allowing anyone in the state that is at least 21 years old to bet on the Cavs.

With the weather getting cold, it's great that Ohio sports bettors will be able to bet from the comfort of your own home. Get signed up today to claim pre-live offers, putting you ahead come Ohio sports betting launch day.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today to claim $200 in free bets, which you can use on the Cavs. On top of that, you will still receive the typical BetMGM welcome offer on launch day.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX: The Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX gives you a pre-live offer of a $100 free bet and an entry into a drawing for Cavs tickets.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Sign up today with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code to get $200 in free bets as well as an entry into the $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: The FanDuel Ohio Promo Code pre-live offer gives you $100 for launch day as well as three free months of NBA League Pass so you don't have to miss a Cavs game!

PointsBet Ohio Promo Code: The PointsBet Ohio Promo Code pre-live offer is a unique one, as it gives you four second chance bets, with each worth up to $200, for the Ohio sports betting launch day, which is on January 1st.

What Is Next For The Cavs This Season?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled in the month of November so far, so the first step for the Cavs is to get out of this slump. Both Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen are a bit banged up with ankle injuries, while news broke that Dylan Windler would be out over a month due to needing a plasma injection in his ankle.

With a relatively young and inexperienced team, there will be bumps in the road. However, once the Cavs get healthy and log more minutes together as a group on the floor, there is no doubt Cleveland can compete in the Eastern Conference.

Once Ohio sports betting goes live on January 1st, the Cavs will be a great team to bet on any given night. On top of that, betting the Cavs to win the NFL Finals could prove to be worthwhile in a few months.