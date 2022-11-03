DraftKings NBA DFS - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW (-8) at ORL, O/U: 226

DEN (-6) at OKC, O/U: 229

The Magic have a size advantage against the Warriors, but they are also dealing with multiple injuries in the backcourt. The Warriors have lost three in a row and should be looking to dominate against the last-place team in the East.

The Thunder are on a four-game winning streak, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the charge with his fantastic output. However, the Nuggets have a size advantage in the frontcourt and should be able to control the glass, as the Thunder give up the third-most rebounds per game in the league.

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

ORL - Terrence Ross (knee): Questionable

Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

DEN - Bones Hyland (hip), Ish Smith (calf): Questionable

Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,700) vs. Nuggets

Gilgeous-Alexander continues his impressive start, averaging 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He went over 55 DK points four times in six games, including a high of 63 DK points on two occasions. He should be able to excel against a Nuggets defense that is allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field.

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($7,000) vs. Nuggets

Giddey looked good in his first game back after a three-game absence, as he finished with seven points, 10 assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes of action. He continues to show off his well-rounded game and has gone over 26 DK points three times in four games.

Forwards/Centers

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($6,800) at Magic

Wiggins is coming off an impressive outing where he logged 21 points, four rebounds, five assists and two blocks for a total of 39 DK points. It marked the sixth time in eight games that he went over 30 DK points. He is a consistent force on both ends of the floor and can rack up numbers across the stat sheet.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) vs. Warriors

Banchero is averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 blocks through his first eight games. He is coming off two outings where he finished below 30 DK points, but he went over 30 in the previous six games, including a high of 51 DK points. He goes up against a Warriors team that is giving up an average of 121.3 points per game, which is second most in the league.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($7,400) vs. Warriors

Carter is coming off his best game of the season, totaling 30 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for 55.5 DK points. It marked the third consecutive game he topped 30 DK points and the sixth time in eight games. He should be able to claim dominance in the paint with a size advantage against the Warriors.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,400) at Thunder

Jokic has three consecutive triple-doubles. He topped 45 DK points in five of seven games, including two where he went over 65. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.1 percent from the field and giving up the third most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

James Wiseman, Warriors ($3,500) at Magic

Wiseman has been relatively quiet in the last couple of games, but he will be needed against an opponent with a lot of size. He averages 8.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.

Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder ($4,600) vs. Nuggets

Pokusevski logged 38.8 DK points in the last game, as he stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes of action. He averages 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, and he topped 16 DK points in the last four games.

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder ($4,300) vs. Nuggets

Wiggins is coming off a quiet outing after being relegated to a bench role, but he has been solid on the season, averaging 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($4,700) vs. Nuggets

Williams got the start over Aaron Wiggins in the last game and finished with 10.3 DK points in 22 minutes. He logged 29.8 DK points in the game prior, where he showed a bit more of his offensive skillset with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

R.J. Hampton, Magic ($4,900) vs. Warriors

Hampton is up for added responsibility as the Magic remain shorthanded in the backcourt. He is averaging 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, and he went over 15 DK points in the last three games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.