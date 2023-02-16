DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at CHI

The Bucks have gone 0-2 against the Bulls this season, so Milwaukee will look to get their first win in Chicago of the year, and the odds are in their favor with both DeMar DeRozan (thigh) and Alex Caruso (foot) unavailable. Expect Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to shoulder the load on offense for Chicago on Thursday evening.

WAS at MIN

The odds makers expect this one to be a high-scoring affair, as this game has the highest over-under on the evening at 234.5, which makes sense given that Minnesota ranks in the top-5 in pace (101.79) and the bottom half in terms of defensive efficiency.

LAC at PHX

This matchup between two top-notch defensive teams who rank toward the back of the pack in pace could turn into a slugfest. This one has the lowest over-under at 223.5.

Notable Injuries

CHI - DeMar DeRozan (thigh) - Out

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot) - Out

CHI - Goran Dragic (knee) - Out

CHI - Derrick Jones Jr. (groin) - Out

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - Probable

MIL - Bobby Portis (knee) - Out

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf) - Out

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee) - Out

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back) - Questionable

MIN - Rudy Gobert (groin) - Questionable

LAC - Norman Powell (rest) - Out

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($7,500) vs. Bulls

Holiday has been heating up over the past four games, providing averages of 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.8 triples, 1.3 steals and just 2.5 turnovers per contest, and he's coming off a 40-point performance. He'll look to help the Bucks earn their first win in Chicago this season, and he'll draw a favorable matchup against a Bulls team whose backcourt ranks 17 in terms of defensive efficiency. He could also get some extended run with Khris Middleton (knee) and Pat Connaughton (calf) watching from the sidelines.

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($7,700) vs. Timberwolves

The Wizards-Timberwolves game should be a high-scoring game between some teams that like to push the tempo, so Beal looks like one of the more attractive guard options on a light, three-game night. In their previous meeting, Beal cruised to 22 points on 14 shots in a 142-127 blowout win, so Minnesota didn't really have any answers for him. As long as this game doesn't turn into a blowout, Beal could be headed for a big night.

Forwards/Centers

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,200) vs. Timberwolves

Porzingis has been on quite the tear, eclipsing the 30-point plateau in four of his past seven outings. Over that stretch, he's been producing averages of 29.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.9 triples, 1.1 blocks and just 2.4 turnovers per contest for a DK points average of 54.8. He'll be going up against a weak defensive team that could be without Rudy Gobert, and he popped off for 41 points in just 31 minutes in his previous meeting with Minnesota.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,700) vs. Bulls

The Greek Freak has been on a heater as of late, scoring 30-plus in all but one of his previous 10 outings, and he's been abusing the box score in every relevant category. He'll look to give the Bucks their first win of the season against Chicago, and he's been a problem for the Bulls in their previous two meetings, posting averages of 40.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,700) vs. Bucks

With both DeMar DeRozan (thigh) and Alex Caruso (foot) unavailable for Thursday's game, LaVine will be getting all the shots he wants on offense, as well as some additional playmaking opportunities. He gets a 3.4 usage rate bump with DeRozan off the floor, and his DK scoring average receives a boost of 3.9. He's hot coming into this one, scoring 35-plus points in two of his previous four outings.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,000) vs. Wizards

Edwards looks like one of the most attractive options on Thursday's slate, as the Timberwolves-Wizards game should be a high-scoring and uptempo affair, and The AntMan has been a scoring machine for Minnesota this season. In his previous outing against the Wizards, he put up 29 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and an unfortunate seven turnovers, but he's got the turnover issues under control as of late, averaging just 2.0 per game over his past five. I'm expecting a big line from him Thursday.

Value Picks

Coby White, Bulls ($4,100) vs. Bucks

With DeMar DeRozan (thigh), Alex Caruso (foot) and Goran Dragic (knee) all set to be watching Thursday's game from the sidelines, White will have the opportunity for extended minutes and additional shots. In 33 minutes off the bench Wednesday, White provided 25 points, three rebounds, two assists, five triples, two steals and just one turnover, and the Bulls will need his offense for Thursday's game with their backcourt so thin.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,000) vs. Wizards

Whether Reid is a worthwhile target Thursday night will depend on Rudy Gobert's (groin) availability, but if Gobert can't give it a go, Reid would make for an attractive option as he'd likely start. Through 10 starts this season, Reid has registered averages of 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 triples, 1.0 steals, 0.9 swats and 1.8 turnovers per contest.

Joe Ingles, Bucks ($3,400) vs. Bulls

Ingles can be hit-or-miss, but he's going up against a weak defensive team in Chicago. He might see additional playmaking opportunities in the second unit with Khris Middleton (knee) taking the night off. With Middleton on the sidelines, Ingles receives a 1.7 bump in usage, and he provided 23 DK points in his previous outing with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, two triples and one steal over 31 minutes.

