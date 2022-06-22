RotoWire Partners
DraftKings Video: Full 2022 NBA Lottery Mock Draft

DraftKings Video: Full 2022 NBA Lottery Mock Draft

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
June 22, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Nick Whalen joined Emerson Lotzia, Julien Edlow and Collin Sherwin on DraftKings' NBA Mock Draft Special on Wednesday morning.

2022 NBA Mock Draft – Full Lottery Results

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
NBA Offseason Preview: Atlantic Division
NBA Offseason Preview: Atlantic Division
NBA Offseason Preview: Central Division
NBA Offseason Preview: Central Division
NBA Offseason Preview: Northwest Division
NBA Offseason Preview: Northwest Division
NBA Offseason Preview: Pacific Division
NBA Offseason Preview: Pacific Division
NBA Draft: Bold Predictions, Sleepers, Busts, Trades (Video)
NBA Draft: Bold Predictions, Sleepers, Busts, Trades (Video)
NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert NBA Picks for Game 6 of Warriors vs. Celtics
NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert NBA Picks for Game 6 of Warriors vs. Celtics