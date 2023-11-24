Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

A key offseason addition made by the Suns was bringing in the veteran Gordon. Not only is he a good shooter, but he can also help facilitate for his

The Suns just can't get everyone healthy at the same time. Kevin Durant , Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have still not all played together in the same game. Durant and Booker are healthy right now, but Beal is not close to making a return. The Suns expect him to be sidelined for at least two more weeks.

Caruso is one of the best defensive players in the league, but he has a history of injuries because of his aggressive style of play. Even in a starting role, the Bulls have limited him to 27 minutes per game. That trend will likely continue, but he can still provide enough three-pointers and steals to be worth rostering in most leagues.

The Bulls are searching for something to help turn around their slow start. They recently inserted Caruso into the starting lineup, which has provided a boost to his fantasy value. Over the last four games in that role, he has averaged 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.

Fantasy managers continue to try and patch together their lineups with injuries having piled up across the league. For those searching for reinforcements, consider adding the following players who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Fantasy managers continue to try and patch together their lineups with injuries having piled up across the league. For those searching for reinforcements, consider adding the following players who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls (51% available)

The Bulls are searching for something to help turn around their slow start. They recently inserted Caruso into the starting lineup, which has provided a boost to his fantasy value. Over the last four games in that role, he has averaged 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.

Caruso is one of the best defensive players in the league, but he has a history of injuries because of his aggressive style of play. Even in a starting role, the Bulls have limited him to 27 minutes per game. That trend will likely continue, but he can still provide enough three-pointers and steals to be worth rostering in most leagues.

Eric Gordon, Phoenix Suns (54% available)

The Suns just can't get everyone healthy at the same time. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have still not all played together in the same game. Durant and Booker are healthy right now, but Beal is not close to making a return. The Suns expect him to be sidelined for at least two more weeks.

A key offseason addition made by the Suns was bringing in the veteran Gordon. Not only is he a good shooter, but he can also help facilitate for his teammates. The Suns' injuries have helped Gordon average 13.2 points, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 three-pointers over 31 minutes per game. His role isn't going to decline anytime soon.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (55% available)

After being selected in the first round of the 2023 Draft, George was originally brought off the bench to begin the season. He didn't last long in that role, though, moving into the starting five in his ninth game. He averaged only 21 minutes per game as a member of the second unit, but he has logged 29 minutes per game as a starter.

George has made the most of his added minutes, averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 three-pointers per game. The downside is that he is shooting an atrocious 30.6 percent from the field. That will be difficult to stomach in category leagues, but finding someone on waivers who can provide a lot of assists is usually not easy. For those who play in points leagues, George is even more appealing.

Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves (62% available)

The Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in the league and have used their defense to be successful. That defense suffered a significant blow when Jaden McDaniels injured his ankle Monday against the Knicks. The team has already said that he is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Anderson did not start against the 76ers in the first game without McDaniels on Tuesday, but he did log 28 minutes off the bench. He didn't exactly shine, recording seven points, four rebounds, three assists and one block. For the season, he has averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over just 25 minutes per game. His ability to contribute in multiple categories, combined with the potential for him to approach 30 minutes per game, makes him a viable target on waivers.

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic (65% available)

The Magic have yet to provide any positive updates on Wendell Carter (finger). When he initially suffered his injury, the team said that he would be re-evaluated in three weeks. He has almost reached that timeline, so we could be getting an update soon. Still, given how long he has already been out, it would not be a surprise to see him miss at least a few more games as he might need some practice time to ramp up to full strength.

Those who need immediate help at center should look no further than Bitadze. He has started 10 games since Carter went down, averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks along the way. He has also been efficient, shooting 54.4 percent from the field. What's even more exciting about Bitadze is that he has some great matchups on the horizon. The Magic will play the Hornets on Sunday before playing two straight games against the Wizards. They are both ranked inside the bottom three in the league in defensive rating.

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics (82% available)

The Celtics have one of the best starting lineups in the league. Not only do they have several dynamic scorers, but the duo of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White provides them with one of the best defensive backcourts in the league. If there is one area that they are still trying to develop, it's their bench. Hauser logged only 16 minutes per game last season, but the Celtics have bumped him up to 22 minutes per game this season.

Hauser doesn't provide much outside of the scoring column, which is why he is still available in so many leagues. However, fantasy managers who play in deep leagues and need three-pointers should consider adding him off waivers. He shot at least 41.8 percent from behind the arc in both of his first two seasons in the league, and he is shooting 44.6 percent from deep this season. That, combined with his added minutes, has enabled him to average 2.7 three-pointers per game.