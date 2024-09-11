Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Auction Values 2024-25: Sleepers & Busts

Alex Barutha 
This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

Fantasy basketball auction drafts, also known as salary cap leagues, come with their own set of rankings, sleepers and busts. Draft strategy becomes even more important to make the best fantasy basketball picks. But the best strategy is having auction values handy and knowing which players are overvalued and undervalued.

Fantasy Basketball Auction Values

RotoWire's Top 50 Auction Values for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season. These rankings assume an eight-category roto NBA Fantasy league with 12 teams, 14 roster spots and a $200 budget.

NameTeamDollars
Victor WembanyamaSAN98
Nikola JokicDEN73
Luka DoncicDAL62
Joel EmbiidPHI56
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKC53
Anthony DavisLAL52
Scottie BarnesTOR51
Trae YoungATL51
Chet HolmgrenOKC50
Tyrese HaliburtonIND50
James HardenLAC45
Giannis AntetokounmpoMIL45
Anthony EdwardsMIN43
Damian LillardMIL40
Stephen CurryGS40
Jayson TatumBOS40
LaMelo BallCHR38
LeBron JamesLAL38
Kevin DurantPHO37
Donovan MitchellCLE37
Cade CunninghamDET35
Karl-Anthony TownsMIN33
Kawhi LeonardLAC32
De'Aaron FoxSAC32
Jaren JacksonMEM31
Alperen SengunHOU31
Devin BookerPHO30
Jalen BrunsonNY29
Ja MorantMEM29
Domantas SabonisSAC28
Tyrese MaxeyPHI27
Kyrie IrvingDAL27
Paolo BancheroORL27
Fred VanVleetHOU26
Jamal MurrayDEN26
Evan MobleyCLE24
Dejounte MurrayNOR24
Jalen JohnsonATL23
Mikal BridgesNY23
Jalen WilliamsOKC23
Derrick WhiteBOS22
Lauri MarkkanenUTA22
Desmond BaneMEM22
Bam AdebayoMIA22
Myles TurnerIND21
Jaylen BrownBOS21
Devin VassellSAN20
Miles BridgesCHR20
Paul GeorgePHI20
Julius RandleNY19

Fantasy Basketball Sleepers

Twenty-five players who are being undervalued based on ESPN's Average Auction Value.

NameTeamDollarsAAVDifference
Victor WembanyamaSAN9862.635.4
James HardenLAC4513.231.8
Chet HolmgrenOKC502822
Jaren JacksonMEM319.621.4
Fred VanVleetHOU264.921.1
Jalen JohnsonATL232.820.2
Cade CunninghamDET3515.819.2
Myles TurnerIND213.817.2
Derrick WhiteBOS224.917.1
LaMelo BallCHR3821.616.4
Devin VassellSAN203.616.4
Karl-Anthony TownsMIN3316.716.3
Miles BridgesCHR204.215.8
Brook LopezMIL171.415.6
Jamal MurrayDEN2611.914.1
Damian LillardMIL4026.713.3
Michael PorterDEN151.713.3
Julius RandleNY195.913.1
Brandon MillerCHR173.913.1
Draymond GreenGS140.913.1
Nic ClaxtonBRO185.112.9
Kawhi LeonardLAC3219.112.9
Mikal BridgesNY2310.412.6
Scottie BarnesTOR5138.812.2
D'Angelo RussellLAL163.812.2

Fantasy Basketball Busts

Players who are being overvalued based on ESPN's Average Auction Value, with a minimum AAV of $5.

NameTeamDollarsAAVDifference
Domantas SabonisSAC2849.2-21.2
Ja MorantMEM2945.1-16.1
DeMar DeRozanSAC1227-15
Giannis AntetokounmpoMIL4559.9-14.9
Alperen SengunHOU3144.7-13.7
Jayson TatumBOS4053.3-13.3
Devin BookerPHO3042.5-12.5
Dejounte MurrayNOR2433.6-9.6
Anthony EdwardsMIN4352.4-9.4
Jalen GreenHOU1120-9
Jalen BrunsonNY2937.8-8.8
Paolo BancheroORL2733.9-6.9
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKC5357.6-4.6
Nikola VucevicCHI1620.1-4.1
LeBron JamesLAL3841.9-3.9
Donovan MitchellCLE3740.7-3.7
Bam AdebayoMIA2224.1-2.1
Pascal SiakamIND1516.7-1.7
Keegan MurraySAC66.8-0.8
De'Aaron FoxSAC3232.6-0.6
Deandre AytonPOR99.3-0.3

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

