Fantasy Basketball Auction Values 2024-25: Sleepers & Busts

Fantasy basketball auction drafts, also known as salary cap leagues, come with their own set of rankings, sleepers and busts. Draft strategy becomes even more important to make the best fantasy basketball picks. But the best strategy is having auction values handy and knowing which players are overvalued and undervalued.

Fantasy Basketball Auction Values

RotoWire's Top 50 Auction Values for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season. These rankings assume an eight-category roto NBA Fantasy league with 12 teams, 14 roster spots and a $200 budget.

Name Team Dollars Victor Wembanyama SAN 98 Nikola Jokic DEN 73 Luka Doncic DAL 62 Joel Embiid PHI 56 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 53 Anthony Davis LAL 52 Scottie Barnes TOR 51 Trae Young ATL 51 Chet Holmgren OKC 50 Tyrese Haliburton IND 50 James Harden LAC 45 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 45 Anthony Edwards MIN 43 Damian Lillard MIL 40 Stephen Curry GS 40 Jayson Tatum BOS 40 LaMelo Ball CHR 38 LeBron James LAL 38 Kevin Durant PHO 37 Donovan Mitchell CLE 37 Cade Cunningham DET 35 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 33 Kawhi Leonard LAC 32 De'Aaron Fox SAC 32 Jaren Jackson MEM 31 Alperen Sengun HOU 31 Devin Booker PHO 30 Jalen Brunson NY 29 Ja Morant MEM 29 Domantas Sabonis SAC 28 Tyrese Maxey PHI 27 Kyrie Irving DAL 27 Paolo Banchero ORL 27 Fred VanVleet HOU 26 Jamal Murray DEN 26 Evan Mobley CLE 24 Dejounte Murray NOR 24 Jalen Johnson ATL 23 Mikal Bridges NY 23 Jalen Williams OKC 23 Derrick White BOS 22 Lauri Markkanen UTA 22 Desmond Bane MEM 22 Bam Adebayo MIA 22 Myles Turner IND 21 Jaylen Brown BOS 21 Devin Vassell SAN 20 Miles Bridges CHR 20 Paul George PHI 20 Julius Randle NY 19

Fantasy Basketball Sleepers

Twenty-five players who are being undervalued based on ESPN's Average Auction Value.

Name Team Dollars AAV Difference Victor Wembanyama SAN 98 62.6 35.4 James Harden LAC 45 13.2 31.8 Chet Holmgren OKC 50 28 22 Jaren Jackson MEM 31 9.6 21.4 Fred VanVleet HOU 26 4.9 21.1 Jalen Johnson ATL 23 2.8 20.2 Cade Cunningham DET 35 15.8 19.2 Myles Turner IND 21 3.8 17.2 Derrick White BOS 22 4.9 17.1 LaMelo Ball CHR 38 21.6 16.4 Devin Vassell SAN 20 3.6 16.4 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 33 16.7 16.3 Miles Bridges CHR 20 4.2 15.8 Brook Lopez MIL 17 1.4 15.6 Jamal Murray DEN 26 11.9 14.1 Damian Lillard MIL 40 26.7 13.3 Michael Porter DEN 15 1.7 13.3 Julius Randle NY 19 5.9 13.1 Brandon Miller CHR 17 3.9 13.1 Draymond Green GS 14 0.9 13.1 Nic Claxton BRO 18 5.1 12.9 Kawhi Leonard LAC 32 19.1 12.9 Mikal Bridges NY 23 10.4 12.6 Scottie Barnes TOR 51 38.8 12.2 D'Angelo Russell LAL 16 3.8 12.2

Fantasy Basketball Busts

Players who are being overvalued based on ESPN's Average Auction Value, with a minimum AAV of $5.

Name Team Dollars AAV Difference Domantas Sabonis SAC 28 49.2 -21.2 Ja Morant MEM 29 45.1 -16.1 DeMar DeRozan SAC 12 27 -15 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 45 59.9 -14.9 Alperen Sengun HOU 31 44.7 -13.7 Jayson Tatum BOS 40 53.3 -13.3 Devin Booker PHO 30 42.5 -12.5 Dejounte Murray NOR 24 33.6 -9.6 Anthony Edwards MIN 43 52.4 -9.4 Jalen Green HOU 11 20 -9 Jalen Brunson NY 29 37.8 -8.8 Paolo Banchero ORL 27 33.9 -6.9 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 53 57.6 -4.6 Nikola Vucevic CHI 16 20.1 -4.1 LeBron James LAL 38 41.9 -3.9 Donovan Mitchell CLE 37 40.7 -3.7 Bam Adebayo MIA 22 24.1 -2.1 Pascal Siakam IND 15 16.7 -1.7 Keegan Murray SAC 6 6.8 -0.8 De'Aaron Fox SAC 32 32.6 -0.6 Deandre Ayton POR 9 9.3 -0.3

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

