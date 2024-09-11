Fantasy Basketball Auction Values 2024-25: Sleepers & Busts

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.
Fantasy basketball auction drafts, also known as salary cap leagues, come with their own set of rankings, sleepers and busts. Draft strategy becomes even more important to make the best fantasy basketball picks. But the best strategy is having auction values handy and knowing which players are overvalued and undervalued.
Fantasy Basketball Auction Values
RotoWire's Top 50 Auction Values for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season. These rankings assume an eight-category roto NBA Fantasy league with 12 teams, 14 roster spots and a $200 budget.
|Name
|Team
|Dollars
|Victor Wembanyama
|SAN
|98
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|73
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|62
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|56
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|53
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|52
|Scottie Barnes
|TOR
|51
|Trae Young
|ATL
|51
|Chet Holmgren
|OKC
|50
|Tyrese Haliburton
|IND
|50
|James Harden
|LAC
|45
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|45
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|43
|Damian Lillard
|MIL
|40
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|40
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|40
|LaMelo Ball
|CHR
|38
|LeBron James
|LAL
|38
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|37
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|37
|Cade Cunningham
|DET
|35
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|MIN
|33
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|32
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|32
|Jaren Jackson
|MEM
|31
|Alperen Sengun
|HOU
|31
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|30
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|29
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|29
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|28
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|27
|Kyrie Irving
|DAL
|27
|Paolo Banchero
|ORL
|27
|Fred VanVleet
|HOU
|26
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|26
|Evan Mobley
|CLE
|24
|Dejounte Murray
|NOR
|24
|Jalen Johnson
|ATL
|23
|Mikal Bridges
|NY
|23
|Jalen Williams
|OKC
|23
|Derrick White
|BOS
|22
|Lauri Markkanen
|UTA
|22
|Desmond Bane
|MEM
|22
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|22
|Myles Turner
|IND
|21
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|21
|Devin Vassell
|SAN
|20
|Miles Bridges
|CHR
|20
|Paul George
|PHI
|20
|Julius Randle
|NY
|19
Fantasy Basketball Sleepers
Twenty-five players who are being undervalued based on ESPN's Average Auction Value.
|Name
|Team
|Dollars
|AAV
|Difference
|Victor Wembanyama
|SAN
|98
|62.6
|35.4
|James Harden
|LAC
|45
|13.2
|31.8
|Chet Holmgren
|OKC
|50
|28
|22
|Jaren Jackson
|MEM
|31
|9.6
|21.4
|Fred VanVleet
|HOU
|26
|4.9
|21.1
|Jalen Johnson
|ATL
|23
|2.8
|20.2
|Cade Cunningham
|DET
|35
|15.8
|19.2
|Myles Turner
|IND
|21
|3.8
|17.2
|Derrick White
|BOS
|22
|4.9
|17.1
|LaMelo Ball
|CHR
|38
|21.6
|16.4
|Devin Vassell
|SAN
|20
|3.6
|16.4
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|MIN
|33
|16.7
|16.3
|Miles Bridges
|CHR
|20
|4.2
|15.8
|Brook Lopez
|MIL
|17
|1.4
|15.6
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|26
|11.9
|14.1
|Damian Lillard
|MIL
|40
|26.7
|13.3
|Michael Porter
|DEN
|15
|1.7
|13.3
|Julius Randle
|NY
|19
|5.9
|13.1
|Brandon Miller
|CHR
|17
|3.9
|13.1
|Draymond Green
|GS
|14
|0.9
|13.1
|Nic Claxton
|BRO
|18
|5.1
|12.9
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|32
|19.1
|12.9
|Mikal Bridges
|NY
|23
|10.4
|12.6
|Scottie Barnes
|TOR
|51
|38.8
|12.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|LAL
|16
|3.8
|12.2
Fantasy Basketball Busts
Players who are being overvalued based on ESPN's Average Auction Value, with a minimum AAV of $5.
|Name
|Team
|Dollars
|AAV
|Difference
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|28
|49.2
|-21.2
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|29
|45.1
|-16.1
|DeMar DeRozan
|SAC
|12
|27
|-15
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|45
|59.9
|-14.9
|Alperen Sengun
|HOU
|31
|44.7
|-13.7
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|40
|53.3
|-13.3
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|30
|42.5
|-12.5
|Dejounte Murray
|NOR
|24
|33.6
|-9.6
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|43
|52.4
|-9.4
|Jalen Green
|HOU
|11
|20
|-9
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|29
|37.8
|-8.8
|Paolo Banchero
|ORL
|27
|33.9
|-6.9
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|53
|57.6
|-4.6
|Nikola Vucevic
|CHI
|16
|20.1
|-4.1
|LeBron James
|LAL
|38
|41.9
|-3.9
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|37
|40.7
|-3.7
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|22
|24.1
|-2.1
|Pascal Siakam
|IND
|15
|16.7
|-1.7
|Keegan Murray
|SAC
|6
|6.8
|-0.8
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|32
|32.6
|-0.6
|Deandre Ayton
|POR
|9
|9.3
|-0.3
Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy
Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:
- Check out custom NBA Fantasy Projections
- Look into Fantasy Basketball Mock Drafts
- Listen to a Fantasy Basketball Podcast
- Check in on Fantasy Basketball Player News
- Read Fantasy Basketball Articles
- Dive into RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit
- Study NBA Depth Charts
- See RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings