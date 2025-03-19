Fantasy Basketball Drop or Hold: Tyrese Maxey, Josh Giddey and More

We have less than one month remaining in the NBA regular season. That means that many fantasy leagues are in the thick of their playoffs. Other roto leagues are primed for the stretch run. It's important to milk every ounce of production out of your roster right now. With that in mind, let's highlight some players currently dealing with injuries or who play for bad teams, and decide whether they should be held onto or dropped in redraft leagues.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

It has been a lost season for the 76ers, who have the sixth-worst record in the NBA. It was announced at the end of February that Joel Embiid (knee) is out for the remainder of the season. Now Paul George (groin) will join him on the sidelines for the rest of the year. Maxey has missed eight straight games with a back injury and there has been no timetable given for his return. It would not be a surprise if we don't see him play again this season. Even if he does return, he might not assume his usual heavy workload. It's OK to drop him and add someone who can provide immediate production.

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

The Bulls still have plenty left to play for as they moved into the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference on Monday. Worst case scenario, they should at least secure the 10th seed and a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Giddey (ankle) has missed three straight games, but he averaged 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over his last nine games before suffering his injury. The Bulls said that Giddey could return either Wednesday against the Suns or Thursday against the Kings, so be sure to hold onto him.

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Since becoming a regular starter, Thompson averaged 16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last 28 games. He also shot 55.0% from the field during that span. However, he has missed five straight games with an ankle injury. Head coach Ime Udoka said that Thompson could return to the Rockets as early as Friday, so he's worth hold onto with his ability to contribute in so many different areas.

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

Like the 76ers, the Pelicans have had their season derailed by injuries. They currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA, which has included them going 6-28 on the road. Things won't get any better for them down the stretch with Trey Murphy III going down Monday with a season-ending shoulder injury. McCollum has had a fantasy-friendly campaign, averaging 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.1 three-pointers per game. He has only missed two of the last 16 games, both of which were the second game of a back-to-back set. The Pelicans likely won't push him to play on consecutive nights, but he should still play enough to be worth rostering.

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Many people thought the Nets could be the worst team in the league this season. They have been bad at 23-46, but not nearly as bad as the four teams that have each won 18 or fewer games. It was announced last weekend that Cam Thomas (hamstring) would be sidelined for the remainder of the season. That should help the Nets continue to rack up losses. Not only has Johnson played in 18 of their last 19 games, but he averaged 31 minutes during that span. The Nets haven't given any indication that they will completely sit him at this point, so Johnson should still be rostered in most leagues.

Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are one of the teams who have leaned most heavily into tanking. Their starters have been given multiple games off for rest, and even when they do play, some of them have seen their minutes limited. Poeltl has only played in three of their last seven games. He didn't log more than 25 minutes in any of the three games that he played. Going back even further, Poeltl hasn't logged more than 26 minutes in a game in well over a month. As valuable as Poeltl was earlier in the season, he is a drop in his current role.

Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs were hanging around the fringe of the Play-In Tournament before they lost Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) for the season. De'Aaron Fox (finger) is also out for the season now, ending any hopes that they had of making a run. As losses continue to pile up, their young players should see expanded roles. That means less playing time for Paul, who has only averaged 22 minutes over their last six games. During that span, he averaged 6.3 points and 7.0 assists. Unless you are desperate for assists, Paul can be dropped.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers have been more competitive this season, but they still need to jump both the Suns and the Mavericks to gain the 10th seed in the Western Conference. As those chances continue to dwindle, they should once again give expanded playing time to their younger players. Two seasons ago, Grant did not play a game after March 12. Last season, his final game was March 11. He has missed four straight games with a knee injury, and with each Trail Blazers loss, it becomes more and more likely that he gets shut down for the remainder of the season. Even when he is healthy, he hasn't been great with his averages of 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. There's no need to roster him anymore.