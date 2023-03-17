Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 22, News and DFS

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
March 17, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex, Shannon and K-Train discuss waiver wire pick-ups for Week 22. T.J. McConnell should see big minutes in Indy with Tyrese Haliburton out. And Nick Richards is back as starting center for Charlotte. Scroll below for the full audio pod, which also discusses the latest news, DFS advice and other shenanigans.

And here is the full audio podcast:


For the University of Vermont women's basketball fans, here is my neighbor hugging his daughter, Catherine Gilwee, the starting PG for UVM, before the team leaves for their NCAA Tournament game at UConn.  Please pass me a tissue...
 

