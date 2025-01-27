Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Big Weeks for Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard

Davis continued to deal with some nagging lower-body injuries this past week, but the big man suited up for all three of the Lakers' games and thrived in each one. Davis sandwiched a pair of double-doubles around a 24-point, eight-rebound, three-block performance against the Celtics on Thursday, and he finished out the ledger by going off for 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes in a gritty win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Another exciting week of NBA action is in the books, and we once again have a familiar name at the top of the list in terms of fantasy performers. Centers and guards dominate the top five this week, with three players impressively generating averages north of 60 fantasy points.

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (two-game minimum)

Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings

#1. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 66.2 FP/G Season Rank: 1 (65.1 FP/G)

#2. Anthony Davis, Lakers

Last Week: 61.6 FP/G Season Rank: 5 (53.7 FP/G)

#3. Damian Lillard, Bucks

Last Week: 60.3 FP/G Season Rank: 19 (43.4 FP/G)

Lillard was already on a heater heading into the week, and he kept up the hot hand over the Bucks' two-game schedule. The star veteran generated matching 29-point outings in those games, and he fell just a rebound short in the first contest of what would have been back-to-back triple-doubles. Lillard added a trio of steals for good measure, and he accomplished the impressive point totals by making up for 40.5% shooting with 37 total shot attempts.

Last Week: 57.4 FP/G Season Rank: 4 (54.2 FP/G)

Gilgeous-Alexander lit up scoreboards yet again this past week, starting off the Thunder's three-game schedule with a career-high 54 points against the Jazz on Wednesday when he took a whopping 35 shots. That performance also included eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 37 minutes, and he followed it up with 31- and 35-point tallies versus the Mavericks and Trail Blazers, respectively, while adding three steals in the latter game.

#5. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Last Week: 54.3 FP/G Season Rank: 3 (54.7 FP/G)

Wemby had a chance to spend the week in his native France, and he put on a particularly impressive show for his countrymen in the first of two games against the Pacers. The big man posted a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double that also included six assists and five blocks in San Antonio's 140-110 blowout win Thursday. Even when Indiana returned the favor with a 136-98 victory Saturday, Wembanyama still contributed a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double.

This Week's Preview

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least three games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets (65.1 FP/G) - @CHI, @NYK, @PHI, @CHA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (57.5 FP/G)- @UTA, @POR, @SAN, MEM

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks (49.6 FP/G) - MEM, DEN, LAL

Jayson Tatum, Celtics (48.7 FP/G) - HOU, CHI, @NOP, @PHI

LaMelo Ball, Hornets (48 FP/G) - LAL, BKN, LAC, DEN