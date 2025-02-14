Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: All-Star Break Edition

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The headline return in the Luka Doncic trade for the Mavericks was Anthony Davis . However, Davis is going to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a left

Regardless of who has been healthy for the Jazz, they have shown that they want Collier to start. He has started each of the last 11 games, averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He also shot 50.8% from the field during that span, rebounding from his efficiency struggles earlier in the season. Clarkson and Sexton will probably receive plenty of rest days down the stretch, so Collier has a clear path to logging plenty of minutes. Those who need a point guard shouldn't hesitate to add Collier.

The Jazz have a lot of depth at guard, and with them having one of the worst records in the league, it made sense to trade away Jordan Clarkson and/or Collin Sexton . However, they held onto both players through the deadline, making for a bit of a murky situation down the stretch. Sexton is currently out with an ankle injury but could return soon after the break.

We have reached the All-Star break, which gives fantasy managers a chance to assess their rosters for the stretch run. For those who need reinforcements, there are some appealing options on the waiver wire. Here are six players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

We have reached the All-Star break, which gives fantasy managers a chance to assess their rosters for the stretch run. For those who need reinforcements, there are some appealing options on the waiver wire. Here are six players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (60% available)

The Jazz have a lot of depth at guard, and with them having one of the worst records in the league, it made sense to trade away Jordan Clarkson and/or Collin Sexton. However, they held onto both players through the deadline, making for a bit of a murky situation down the stretch. Sexton is currently out with an ankle injury but could return soon after the break.

Regardless of who has been healthy for the Jazz, they have shown that they want Collier to start. He has started each of the last 11 games, averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He also shot 50.8% from the field during that span, rebounding from his efficiency struggles earlier in the season. Clarkson and Sexton will probably receive plenty of rest days down the stretch, so Collier has a clear path to logging plenty of minutes. Those who need a point guard shouldn't hesitate to add Collier.

Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks (60% available)

The headline return in the Luka Doncic trade for the Mavericks was Anthony Davis. However, Davis is going to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a left adductor strain. The Mavericks are extremely thin up front with Davis, Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) all out for extended time. They will be forced to deploy plenty of small lineups until they return.

Even when Davis and Gafford were healthy, Christie was logging plenty of minutes for the Mavericks. As they play more small lineups, he could play even more. Since becoming a member of the Mavericks, Christie has averaged 35 minutes over six games. He turned that opportunity into averages of 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers per game. Don't expect his role to change anytime soon.

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers (65% available)

Clingan was a popular fantasy stash option leading up to the trade deadline. It was widely reported that the Trail Blazers would be willing to move Robert Williams, which would have freed up the logjam that they have at the five with him, Deandre Ayton and Clingan. However, the Trail Blazers stood pat at the deadline, hanging onto all three big men. That resulted in Clingan being dropped in some fantasy leagues.

Now is the time to add Clingan again. Ayton suffered a calf injury Monday against the Nuggets and the team announced Wednesday that he won't even be re-evaluated for another four weeks. If the Trail Blazers are out of the playoff picture by then, Ayton might not play again this season. Clingan started with Ayton out Wednesday against the Nuggets and produced 17 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks over 31 minutes. Clingan has the potential to be a significant fantasy add for the stretch run.

Bol Bol, Phoenix Suns (67% available)

While the Suns were involved in plenty of rumors leading up to the trade deadline, they did not move Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal. They did trade away Jusuf Nurkic, thinning out their depth up front.

Looking to add a spark to their lineup, the Suns have decided to give Bol more minutes lately. While he has averaged just 11 minutes per game for the season, Bol has averaged 30 minutes over the last four games.

Bol has a unique skill set and has showcased it while spending more time on the court. Over the last four games, he has averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 3.3 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers. That type of versatility leaves him with tremendous fantasy upside. He has struggled to establish himself in the league, but with how well he has played lately, the Suns could give him an extended look at this expanded role. That makes adding him worth the risk. Just be ready to drop him quickly if his minutes start to decline.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls (72% available)

The Bulls selected Buzelis with the 11th pick in the 2024 Draft. He had a difficult time finding his way onto the floor early in the season, mostly making appearances in blowouts. However, as the season has moved along, the Bulls have decided to give Buzelis an opportunity to play more. The trade of Zach LaVine further shifted the franchise towards an eye on the future, and they hope that Buzelis will be a big part of it.

Buzelis has averaged 26 minutes over the last eight games, four of which he started. During that span, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers. He shot 59.7% from the field, including 42.4% from behind the arc. While his rebounding numbers are a bit disappointing given his size, he can be a valuable fantasy option in terms of points, three-pointers and blocks.

Caris LeVert, Atlanta Hawks (75% available)

The season-ending shoulder injury to Jalen Johnson dealt a major blow to the Hawks. It turned them into sellers, trading away De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. As if that didn't thin out their depth chart enough, now more injuries have hit the team. They announced Wednesday that Larry Nance (knee) is out for at least the next six weeks. Vit Krejci also has a back injury and won't be re-evaluated for at least another three weeks.

With the Hawks being so thin, the newly acquired LeVert is primed to play more. He logged 32 minutes against the Magic on Monday, posting 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three three-pointers. He then played 35 minutes against the Knicks on Wednesday, producing 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two three-pointers. There is a clear path for him to log at least 30 minutes a game for the next month, if not longer.