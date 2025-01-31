Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds Ahead of Trade Deadline Include Isaiah Collier, Donovan Clingan

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Beasley is another player who is already valuable right now. He is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 16.4 points and 3.8 three-pointers per game. He is shooting 40.9% from behind the arc, putting him on

Hunter has already been a valuable source of scoring this season, averaging 19.3 points and 2.6 three-pointers per game. He has also been efficient, shooting 46.1% from the field and 86.5% from the free-throw line. He has logged a modest 28 minutes per game this season, so that number could be on the rise. While his contributions in rebounds and assists might remain muted, he could average over 20 points per game for the remainder of the season.

Hunter is not a waiver wire stash. He is someone to add now who could provide an immediate significant impact. The Hawks announced Wednesday that Jalen Johnson will miss the remainder of the regular season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Johnson was in the midst of a stellar campaign, averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

We are less than one week away from the NBA trade deadline. There is the potential that some moves could lead to significant changes in the fantasy basketball value of some players. With that in mind, let's highlight some players to consider stashing now who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

We are less than one week away from the NBA trade deadline. There is the potential that some moves could lead to significant changes in the fantasy basketball value of some players. With that in mind, let's highlight some players to consider stashing now who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (56% available)

Hunter is not a waiver wire stash. He is someone to add now who could provide an immediate significant impact. The Hawks announced Wednesday that Jalen Johnson will miss the remainder of the regular season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Johnson was in the midst of a stellar campaign, averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Hunter has already been a valuable source of scoring this season, averaging 19.3 points and 2.6 three-pointers per game. He has also been efficient, shooting 46.1% from the field and 86.5% from the free-throw line. He has logged a modest 28 minutes per game this season, so that number could be on the rise. While his contributions in rebounds and assists might remain muted, he could average over 20 points per game for the remainder of the season.

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons (63% available)

Beasley is another player who is already valuable right now. He is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 16.4 points and 3.8 three-pointers per game. He is shooting 40.9% from behind the arc, putting him on pace to shoot at least 40% from deep in a season for the third time in his career.

The Pistons are in the thick of the playoff hunt, so they won't be a tanking team that rests veterans down the stretch. While it's possible they could add a veteran at the trade deadline, they might still be too far away from making noise in the playoffs to consider adding a big name who would impact Beasley. Fantasy managers who need scoring and three-pointers should check to see if they can still add Beasley.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (71% available)

We have now reached the "players to stash" portion of this column. The Bulls currently occupy the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, but the 76ers are only one game behind them in the standings. The Bulls would have to send their first pick in the 2025 Draft to the Spurs if it falls outside the top 10, so they will likely be sellers entering the trade deadline.

Zach LaVine is the biggest name on their roster in trade rumors. If he were to be dealt, a lot of minutes and shot attempts would open up for other guards on the Bulls. The Bulls could also trade Lonzo Ball, who is finally healthy and will be a free agent after the season. If either or both of those players are dealt, Dosunmu would be in line for an expanded role. Even in his current role, he has provided some fantasy value with averages of 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 three-pointers this season.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (77% available)

The Jazz currently have the second-worst record in the league. It's no secret that they are positioning themselves to possibly get the first pick in the draft. They have already started to rest some of their key starters, including Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton. Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson have also battled injuries.

The Jazz should be one of the more prominent sellers heading into the deadline. Sexton and Jordan Clarkson could be dealt, and their potential departure could put Collier in a great spot to be successful. With all of the injuries on the Jazz and them beginning to rest players already, Collier has averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists over the last 13 games. While his efficiency hasn't been great this season, he has at least been a little better in an expanded role, shooting 42.7% from the field over that 13-game span. Collier could be a difference-maker for fantasy managers who need assists.

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers (82% available)

The Trail Blazers are well on their way to another losing season with their 19-29 record. That should make them sellers at the deadline again. They have some appealing veterans that could help contending teams, including Robert Williams. Williams is finally healthy again and he has a tradeable contract. He is making $12.4 million this season and $13.3 million next season, which makes him even more attractive to contending teams.

If Williams is dealt, that would free up a log jam at center that the Trail Blazers have with him, Deandre Ayton and Clingan. Clingan is averaging 16 minutes per game this season, but that number could reach 20 minutes or more per game if Williams is dealt. Across nine games that Clingan has played at least 20 minutes, he has averaged 6.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. If Ayton gets hurt or is rested, Clingan could play even more. Clingan is one of the best center stash options in the league.

Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls (91% available)

LaVine and Ball aren't the only members of the Bulls in trade rumors right now. The Bulls could also look to deal Nikola Vucevic, who is having an excellent offensive season. Vucevic has also been a pillar of health, averaging 32 minutes and appearing in 47 games.

With Vucevic playing so well and so much, Smith has only averaged 15 minutes per game. Still, he has provided averages of 8.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers. In the one game that Vucevic missed, Smith had 11 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and one three-pointer over 29 minutes against the Hornets. If Vucevic is traded, Smith could be a nightly double-double threat who also chips in significant blocks and three-pointers. Adding him now could help you beat the rush on the waiver wire if Vucevic is dealt. If Vucevic ultimately stays with the Bulls, Smith would be an immediate drop. The risk is worth the potential reward here.