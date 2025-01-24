Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds Include Kel'el Ware, Nick Smith

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

With the Trail Blazers well on their way to another terrible record, they have given Henderson more playing time lately. He has averaged 27 minutes per game for the season, but he has averaged 31 minutes over their last six games. That number would likely be even higher had he not fouled out in 14 minutes Thursday against the Magic. During that six-game span, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. He even shot 55.7% from the field. That's not sustainable, but with how well he is playing, he has likely earned himself more minutes moving forward. Also, if the Trail Blazers don't trade away some of their veterans at the deadline, they could at least start resting them more down the stretch as they try to improve their

Despite Henderson's scoring numbers being down this season, it is encouraging that he has improved his efficiency. After shooting 38.5% from the field last season, he has shot 43.0% this season. That's still not great, but he isn't torpedoing fantasy managers in the category anymore.

The NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away. There could be some important players to add off the waiver wire based on what moves are made. However, there are also some appealing options right now that fantasy managers should look to add. Let's discuss six such players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (50% available)

Nick Richards, Phoenix Suns (58% available)

Richards was in this column last week. At the time, he was still available in 66% of Yahoo leagues. He is more widely rostered now, but he is still out there in more than half of leagues. That's a bit surprising, given the start that he is off to with his new team.

Richards played 29 minutes off the bench in his first game with the Suns, logging 21 points and 11 rebounds. He has started both games since, but didn't play more than 22 minutes in either of them because the Suns were involved in lopsided scores. Still, he had eight points and 15 rebounds versus the Nets on Wednesday. As long as the Suns are involved in a close game, Richards should approach 30 minutes on a nightly basis. That means that he should be rostered in more leagues.

Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat (58% available)

The Heat selected Ware with the 15th pick in the 2024 Draft. It didn't seem like an ideal landing spot for him, given that Bam Adebayo is entrenched at center for the Heat. While he was an appealing option in dynasty leagues based on his future upside, he didn't play enough to begin this season to be worth rostering in redraft leagues.

The Heat started to give Ware more minutes in December. He produced some impressive stat lines in limited minutes, which has afforded him more playing time lately. He has started both of the last two games and logged at least 33 minutes in four of the last six games. During that six-game span, he averaged 17.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers. With the possibility that he holds onto a starting spot next to Adebayo moving forward, he has tremendous upside down the stretch.

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons (64% available)

The Pistons continue to rack up wins as they make a push to return to the playoffs. Beasley was key in a victory over the Hawks on Wednesday, scoring 19 points over 23 minutes off the bench. He hit five of 11 attempts from behind the arc, marking the fifth time over his last eight games that he has made at least four three-pointers.

Beasley is a specific type of player to add, which is probably why he is still available in this many leagues. He has only provided 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game. However, he is also averaging 16.2 points and 3.7 three-pointers. Those who need a boost in scoring and three-pointers would be hard-pressed to find a better option than Beasley on the waiver wire.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (81% available)

The Jazz have one of the worst records in the league and appear to have every intention of keeping it that way. They have recently sat Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton from games for rest. Walker is only 23 years old, while Sexton just turned 26 years old. Resting veterans is common place for bad teams, but resting key starters who are this young in January is not something that we see often.

With the Jazz resting players and dealing with so many injuries, Collier has stepped into a more prominent role. Over the last nine games, he has averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.0 three-pointers. The downside is that he is shooting just 35.1% from the field this season. Also, with the Jazz getting some players back Wednesday against the Thunder, Collier played a modest 23 minutes off the bench. However, the Jazz would likely love to deal some of their veterans at the deadline. If they don't, they have already shown no apprehension to resting key starters. Collier should play a lot down the stretch, so adding him now while he's still widely available might be the prudent move.

Nick Smith Jr., Charlotte Hornets (84% available)

The Hornets suffered a tough blow when Brandon Miller went down with a wrist injury. The team announced Thursday that he underwent surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season. He has been one of their key contributors, averaging 21.0 points in 34 minutes per game.

Smith has been moved into the starting lineup since Miller went down. Across three games in that role, Smith has averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. Maybe the best stat is that he logged at least 30 minutes in two of those games. With added minutes and shot attempts coming his way, Smith could be an excellent source for points and three-pointers in deeper formats.