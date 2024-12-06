This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The Hornets brought Richards off the bench in his first game back after missing nearly a month with a rib injury. Despite playing just 25 minutes in that game,

In his first game back from injury, Sochan had 14 points and 12 rebounds over 22 minutes off the bench against the Suns. In his latest game Thursday against the Bulls, he started and produced 16 points and 14 rebounds across 36 minutes. For the season, Sochan is averaging 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. While the Spurs have improved depth, Sochan should at least approach 30 minutes on a nightly basis moving forward.

Cheating a little bit here right off the bat because Sochan is rostered in more than half of leagues. However, with him being rostered in just 54% of Yahoo leagues, it's at least worth checking your waiver wire to see if he is still out there. The reason why he is even available in this many leagues is that he has been limited to nine games because of a thumb injury.

The NBA Cup throws a bit of a wrinkle into the fantasy schedule next week. With that in mind, let's set our gaze a little farther out and highlight some players to consider adding off waivers who could provide value for the long haul. Let's focus on players who are available in at least half of Yahoo leagues.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs (46% available)

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (52% available)

he recorded 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks against the Hawks. He has started both games since then, including a masterful performance against the 76ers in which Richards had 22 points, 14 rebounds and one block over 30 minutes.

Richards isn't the only big man who has returned to the Hornets. Mark Williams is also back after missing nearly a year with injuries. Given how long he has been out, expect the Hornets to have Williams play limited minutes for a long time. Even when Williams is up to speed, there is a path to Richards averaging around 25 minutes per game. Over 26 minutes per game last season, Richards averaged 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 69.1% from the field and 73.7% from the charity stripe. He's still a viable option for those who need help at center.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (59% available)

Sharpe was limited in his first few games back from injury. Since then, he has averaged 33 minutes over the last 11 games for the Trail Blazers. He parlayed his expanded role into averages of 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 three-pointers per game. He also shot 44.6% from the field, which is an improvement over his 40.6% mark from the field last season.

Scoot Henderson (quadriceps) has missed six of the last seven games, but he was averaging a modest 27 minutes per game when he was healthy. Sharpe averaged 33 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers last season, so minutes shouldn't be difficult for him to come by now that he is healthy again. His contributions in terms of rebounds and assists will likely continue to underwhelm, but he could provide a significant boost for fantasy managers who need scoring.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (63% available)

The Hawks are healthy and their depth has proven to be impressive. Hunter began the season as a starter but lasted just two games before going down with an injury. Ever since he returned, he has been used exclusively off the bench.

Despite coming off the bench, Hunter has averaged 27 minutes over his last 10 games. He has been locked in offensively, averaging 18.8 points and 2.5 three-pointers during that span. Hunter is now shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.8% from behind the arc this season.

Hunter isn't playing more minutes per game than last season, but his usage rate has increased to 23.2%, which is on pace to be the highest mark of his career. Even if he doesn't return to the starting lineup, Hunter should remain one of the top scoring options off the bench for the Hawks this season. Don't count on him for much in terms of rebounds and assists, but the points and three-pointers will be there.

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans (67% available)

Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains out for the Pelicans. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks, but there's no certainty that he will return at that point. Given that he will have been out for well over a month once he eventually returns, the Pelicans will likely be cautious with him and limit his minutes for at least a couple of games.

A lack of size up front for the Pelicans has resulted in Missi becoming an important part of the team. Over their last 12 games, he has averaged 11.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks. During that span, he also shot 60.6% from the field. Until Williamson returns, Missi should remain a valuable fantasy option.

Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies (72% available)

Injuries limited Smart to just 20 games last season, which was his first with the Grizzlies. He has also missed 10 games this season, forcing fantasy managers to drop him in many leagues. He is finally healthy again and has played in each of the last six games for the Grizzlies. However, he averaged just 23 minutes while serving as a member of the second unit.

Despite playing limited minutes off the bench, Smart averaged 12.7 points, 5.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers during that six-game stretch. He has always been a great source for steals and he has averaged at least 4.6 assists per game for a season six times during his career. The combination of assists and steals that he can provide is not always readily available on the waiver wire.