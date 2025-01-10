Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 13 Streaming Options

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

With the trade deadline less than a month away and All-Star weekend following shortly thereafter, fantasy is now well and truly in the grind portion of the season. Some rosters may need very little tweaking moving forward, especially those sitting comfortably atop the standings. Streaming has become as important as ever for those not lucky enough to be comfortable. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Kelly Oubre, Philadelphia 76ers (46% rostered)

Despite some ongoing concerns regarding his long-term role, Oubre continues to serve as a key piece for the 76ers. While scoring the basketball has always been a strength for Oubre, it is on the other end of the floor where he has taken strides forward this season, especially over the past two weeks. During that time, he has averaged 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36.0 minutes per game. Something to note is the fact he appears to be actively attacking the basket, connecting on just 0.5 three-pointers in that time, shooting an impressive 50.0 percent from the floor. Although his place in the offensive pecking order typically fluctuates depending on the health of others, Oubre is doing enough on both ends of the floor to warrant adding in most fantasy formats.

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons (41% rostered)

Beasley has been a fantastic addition to the Pistons this season, providing them with much-needed floor spacing, as well as adequate contributions on the defensive end. Seen as an elite streaming option coming into the season, Beasley has been surprisingly consistent, whether starting or coming off the bench. Through 38 games, he is averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 three-pointers, adding 0.9 steals in 28.6 minutes per game. A potentially season-ending injury to Jaden Ivey has opened up even more playing time for Bealey, logging 32.5 minutes per game over the past week. Assuming you can still deal with the occasional dud performance, Beasley's floor is safe enough to warrant a roster spot in most leagues moving forward.

Max Christie, Los Angeles Lakers (21% rostered)

After a slow start to the season, Christie has managed to carve out a consistent role in the starting lineup, having started the past 13 straight games. During that time, he has averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers, providing the Lakers with a much-needed two-way option, capable of spacing the floor on a regular basis. Although his fantasy ceiling remains somewhat limited, he has been a top-80 player over the past month. He has scored double-digits in six of the past eight games, typically shooting at least 50 percent from the floor. While he isn't the most exciting fantasy asset, he is definitely someone who should be rostered in a lot more leagues.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks (13% rostered)

With Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both sidelined, the Mavericks are on the hunt for production anywhere they can find it. Since returning from a four-game suspension, Marshall has moved into the starting lineup, averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes per game. It appears as though he will continue to flirt with 30 minutes per night for the foreseeable future, providing him with an opportunity to prove his worth once again. Not unlike Christie, Marshall's upside is capped, given he is not a high-volume scorer. However, he should be able to provide better-than-average stats on both ends of the floor, making him an intriguing addition to most fantasy rosters.

Max Strus, Cleveland Cavaliers (12% rostered)

Strus missed almost two months to begin the season, dealing with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason. Having now played nine games since making his return, Strus appears to slowly be getting his legs under him, playing at least 25 minutes in four of the past five games. He has hit nine triples in the past two games, while his assist numbers have been somewhat surprising. Across the last five games, he has averaged 4.2 assists to go with 2.8 three-pointers. Although it is unlikely we get a repeat performance from last season, Strus should be able to flirt with 30 minutes per game moving forward. If you are simply looking for points, threes and to a lesser extent, assists, Strus might be worth taking a flier on.

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks (7% rostered)

Another player who has taken advantage of the injuries to Doncic and Irving, Hardy has quietly put together arguably the best stretch of his career over the past week. During that time, he has compiled averages of 18.0 points, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 24.4 minutes per game. He has scored at least 15 points in four straight performances, providing the Mavericks with a much-needed scoring punch off the bench. He doesn't do a lot outside of scoring the basketball, making him more of a specialist target. Despite there being some risk attached to Hardy, he should be on the radar for anyone in standard formats.

