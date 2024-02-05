Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: Can We Trust Paul Reed?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

After falling off the radar over the past month, Podziemski has slowly built some momentum over the past week. During that time, he has been the 84th-ranked player, averaging 12.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 combined steals and blocks. He has played at least 34 minutes in all three games, a trend that could continue, especially if Andrew Wiggins is forced to miss time with his ankle injury. The Warriors need to continue winning should they hope to play

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 16th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

A total of 16 teams play three times during Week 16, while 10 teams will suit up four times, leaving the remaining four teams with just two games. Knowing who to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CLE, DAL, GSW, NOP, PHI, SAC, TOR

Three Games: BOS, CHI, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHO, SAS, WAS

Two Games: DEN, MIN, POR, UTA

Guards

Consider starting: Brandin Podziemski, GSW (58% ROS, 35% START)

Opponents: @BKN, @PHI, @IND, PHO

Consider starting: Gary Trent, TOR (33% ROS, 20% START)

Opponents: @NOP, @CHA, HOU, CLE

While it hasn't been pretty, Trent has scored double digits in five straight games, adding seven steals and 19 three-pointers. The Raptors are a team without much direction at the moment, an unfortunate situation that has seen Trent increase his playing time. With four games on the slate this week, Trent is someone to consider starting despite the fact he offers very little in terms of upside. If you are prioritizing points and threes with a handful of steals, close your eyes and hit that button.

Consider sitting: Markelle Fultz, ORL (56% ROS, 19% START)

Opponents: @MIA, SAS, CHI

Despite moving back into the starting lineup, Fultz has struggled to build any momentum since returning from injury. In 12 games over the past month, he is barely inside the top 200, averaging 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals. He has played fewer than 25 minutes in three of the past five games, with the coaching staff opting to go with Jonathan Isaac to close games. Unless you are desperate for assists and steals, leaving Fultz on the bench is unlikely to cause too much regret.

Forwards

Consider starting: Cam Johnson, BKN (77% ROS, 45% START)

Opponents: GSW, DAL, CLE, SAS

Although he remains outside the top 100 for the season, Johnson has managed to turn things around over the past two weeks. In five games, he has compiled averages of 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 triples. The Nets have won three of their past four games, with Johnson's return to form definitely a contributing factor. His upside is limited but a favorable schedule and a renewed mindset make Johnson a fringe starting option.

Consider sitting: Aaron Gordon, DEN (93% ROS, 49% START)

Opponents: @LAL, @SAC

While his role is secure, Gordon continues to deliver a lot of mediocrity on a nightly basis. He has been outside the top 200 over the past month, averaging 12.9 points per game, adding 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 combined steals and blocks. Although he has shot the ball well from the field, his 64.5 percent from the line is a real killer. With just two games in Week 16, shifting Gordon to the bench is really a no-brainer.

Consider sitting: Keldon Johnson, SAS (95% ROS, 48% START)

Opponents: @MIA, @ORL, @BKN

Johnson has scored double digits in four straight games, despite continuing to come off the bench. On the surface, Johnson has had himself a solid enough season, sitting just outside the top 110 in nine-category leagues. However, when we look across his contributions, he offers very little outside of points and rebounds. He is a perfect example of a player being far more valuable in points formats. In category leagues, his lack of peripheral numbers make him someone to consider benching, especially with three road games scheduled.

Centers

Consider starting: Paul Reed, PHI (60% ROS, 36% START)

Opponents: DAL, GSW, ATL, @WAS

With Joel Embiid likely to miss a sizable chunk of time due to a knee injury, Reed finds himself on the cusp of what could be the best opportunity of his young career. Although he is coming off a poor performance against the Nets, this was reportedly due to an illness. In 12 starts this season, Reed has been the 82nd-ranked player, averaging 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks. There are certainly going to be some bumps in the road, but given the upside, Reed is basically a must-start player for the foreseeable future.

Consider sitting: Walker Kessler, UTA (82% ROS, 34% START)

Opponents: OKC, @PHO

Despite averaging just 19.0 minutes per game over the past two weeks, Kessler has been the 90th-ranked player in standard leagues. However, his value is almost entirely reliant on one category, that being blocks. In that time, he has averaged 2.9 blocks per game to go with 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. His upside in blocks typically warrants a roster spot, given it can be such a low-volume category. With only two games coming up, his blocks alone might not be enough to make him a starter during Week 16.