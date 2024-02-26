Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Start/Sit: Is Tre Mann Here to Stay?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Since arriving in Charlotte, Mann has moved quickly into must-roster territory. Although his scoring has been a little underwhelming, he has started six consecutive games, averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. While the return of LaMelo Ball could certainly have an impact, at this point, we have no idea if and when that will happen. Despite being an unproven commodity, Mann warrants serious consideration as a starting guard with four games on the card this week.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 18th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

As we hit the home stretch, a total of 18 teams play three times during Week 18, while the remaining 12 teams will suit up four times. Knowing who to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

As we hit the home stretch, a total of 18 teams play three times during Week 18, while the remaining 12 teams will suit up four times. Knowing who to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: BKN, CHA, CLE, DAL, DET, GSW, IND, MEM, MIA, MIN, NYK, TOR

Three Games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DEN, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIL, NOP, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 18th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Tre Mann, CHA

Opponents: @MIL, MIL, @PHI, @TOR

Since arriving in Charlotte, Mann has moved quickly into must-roster territory. Although his scoring has been a little underwhelming, he has started six consecutive games, averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. While the return of LaMelo Ball could certainly have an impact, at this point, we have no idea if and when that will happen. Despite being an unproven commodity, Mann warrants serious consideration as a starting guard with four games on the card this week.

Consider starting: Jordan Goodwin, MEM

Opponents: BKN, @MIN, POR, POR

Of all the suggestions, this one comes with the most risk. After starting and playing 29 minutes against the Bucks, Goodwin was out of the rotation in their last game against the Clippers. However, having just signed a second 10-day contract, it does appear as though the Grizzlies want to at least have a look at what Goodwin might be able to bring. If you are in a position to take a risk this week, Goodwin could be a sneaky source of assists and steals, and could even chip in a few points, should he play in all four games.

Consider sitting: Keyonte George, UTA

Opponents: @ATL, @ORL, @MIA

Despite having earned a starting role, likely for the remainder of the season, George continues to struggle with consistency. In 32.9 minutes per game over the past two weeks, he is well outside the top 100 in nine-category leagues, averaging 14.8 points, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals. While he is doing enough to be rostered in just about every league, a three-game slate means a couple of sub-par performances could have a huge impact. If you have another more proven option with four games, leaning into the safer option might be the way to go.

Forwards

Consider starting: Grant Williams, CHA

Opponents: @MIL, MIL, @PHI, @TOR

Another player who comes with an element of risk, Williams is someone to consider starting this week given his recent body of work. Prior to Sunday's dud, he had scored double-digits in five straight games, logging at least 26 minutes in all five. With that said, we have a big enough sample size to know that we need to be cautious when projecting his output. One thing is clear, he certainly has more freedom to do what he likes playing for the Hornets. The coaching staff seem to like having him on the floor as a veteran piece, meaning his role should be secure enough to make him a viable starting candidate.

Consider sitting: Keegan Murray, SAC

Opponents: MIA, @DEN, @MIN

Murray has not scored more than 17 points in 10 straight games, dragging down his overall fantasy appeal. In fact, he is well outside the top 140 over the past month, highlighting how empty his fantasy game can be. Unless you are rolling him out there in the hope he catches fire from the perimeter, there are likely more reliable pieces on your roster, especially with only three games slated for this week for the Kings.

Consider sitting: Khris Middleton, MIL

Opponents: CHA, @CHA, CHI

Although there is a chance Middleton returns from his ankle injury against the Hornets on Tuesday, there is also a very real chance he sits one of the two remaining games given they fall on consecutive nights. Even when healthy, Middleton has been a borderline top 100 player this season, just another reason to leave him on your bench. In fact, if you have him sitting in your injury reserve spot, it might be worthwhile simply leaving him there for the foreseeable future.

Centers

Consider starting: Precious Achiuwa, NYK

Opponents: DET, NOP, GSW, @CLE

Achiuwa continues to play some of the best basketball of his career, thriving on a Knicks team dealing with multiple injuries. Although Isaiah Hartenstein has returned from his stint on the sideline, both OG Anunoby and Julius Randle remain out with their respective ailments. Neither are likely to return this upcoming week, meaning Achiuwa should continue to see upwards of 35 minutes per night. Although his production could regress given what we have seen from him throughout his career, he definitely deserves a starting spot with four games tabled across the next seven days.

Consider sitting: Walker Kessler, UTA

Opponents: @ATL, @ORL, @MIA

After moving back into the starting lineup prior to the All-Star break, Kessler has since returned to the bench, logging 17 and 19 minutes respectively over the past two games. In those two games, he is averaging just 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Despite the upside, his current role simply doesn't leave enough meat on the bone when it comes to fantasy value. Managers should continue to stash him, just in case his minutes increase, but for now, he is safe to leave on the bench.