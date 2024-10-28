Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Start/Sit: Is Jordan Hawkins the man for the moment?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the second week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Four Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, MEM, NOP, ORL, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA

Three Games: CHA, CHI, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, PHO, WAS

Two Games: PHI

Guards

Consider starting: Christian Braun, DEN

Opponents: @TOR, @BKN, @MIN, UTA

Despite some conjecture coming into the season, Braun has established himself as a starting option in Denver, grabbing his opportunity with both hands. He averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 combined steals and blocks across the first week. More importantly, he's played 31.7 minutes per contest. Although this is a very small sample size, Braun has the ability to contribute where needed, making him a perfect fit alongside the four established starters. He should be rostered in all standard formats. With four games coming up, he is worth considering as a starting option in weekly leagues.

Consider starting: Jordan Hawkins, NOP

Opponents: @GSW, @GSW, IND, ATL

Unlike Braun, Hawkins' value is largely tied to two, maybe three categories. With Dejounte Murray (hand) and Trey Murphy (hamstring) both sidelined, the Pelicans are looking to Hawkins to provide scoring punch off the bench. In three games, he is averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per game. His skill set certainly isn't for everyone, but if you too are looking for a possible scoring boost, Hawkins is worth taking a gamble on given the favorable schedule.

Consider sitting: Stephen Curry, GSW

Opponents: NOP, NOP, @HOU

Curry suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, and therein lies the problem heading into Week 2. The Warriors will start the week with back-to-back road games in New Orleans before heading home to host the Rockets. Although we have no word on the severity of the injury, there is a decent chance the medical staff opts to play it safe, at least for the two road games. Golden State's first game isn't until Tuesday, meaning there may not be an official timeline prior to Monday's games. With so many teams playing four games this week, managers may want to err on the side of caution and roll with someone not named Steph Curry.

Forwards

Consider starting: Toumani Camara, POR

Opponents: @SAC, @LAC, OKC, @PHO

By no means has Camara blown us away with his first few games. In three contests, he is averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes per game. It appears as though he is locked in as a starter for the moment, providing him with an opportunity to build on what was an encouraging end to the 2023-24 season. As long as you aren't expecting him to set the world on fire, Camara could make for a viable starting option this week, especially if you aren't too bothered by his issues at the free throw line.

Consider sitting: Kelly Oubre, PHI

Opponents: DET, MEM

This is simply a matter of games played, or in this case, games not played. Despite averaging 21.0 points and 1.3 steals per game during the first week, Oubre's flaws have also been on full display. Through three games, he has shot 43.4 percent from the floor and 76.5 percent from the line, both of which are less than ideal. The 76ers are the only team with two games this week, solidifying Oubre as someone to consider sitting. If that isn't enough to convince you, there is also a chance both Paul George and Joel Embiid return this week. Enough said.

Consider sitting: Alex Sarr, WAS

Opponents: @ATL, ATL, MIA

After a rough showing in his NBA debut, Sarr got things going in the right direction, putting up 12 points, six rebounds, two blocks, two three-pointers and one steal during the Wizards' loss to the Cavaliers. He has averaged 23.4 minutes per game thus far, a number that is almost certain to increase. However, with only three games coming up and some uncertainty regarding his immediate role, shifting him to the bench feels like a relatively safe move.

Centers

Consider starting: Wendell Carter, ORL

Opponents: IND, @CHI, @CLE, @DAL

Although the Magic continue to roll with an intriguing center rotation, Carter appears to have solidified himself as the starting option. While his numbers have been modest, to say the least, he is averaging close to 30 minutes per game. During that time, he has put up 6.3 points to go with 11.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals – good enough for standard league value. As long as he is pushing 30 minutes and serving as the primary option, he is at least worthy of consideration as a starter, especially in two-center leagues.

Consider sitting: Andre Drummond, PHI

Opponents: DET, MEM

Much like Oubre, Drummond falls foul of the two-game week. Unsurprisingly, he has managed to put up decent numbers with Embiid sidelined, averaging 10.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game. The decision whether to sit him is not clear cut, given he can amass a sizeable rebound count, even in two games. However, if Embiid does, in fact, return to the lineup this week, and you have Drummond in your starting lineup, it will almost certainly be a decision you regret.