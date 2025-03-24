Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Start/Sit: Does the Schedule Mean Anything?

While Washington is far from the most trustworthy team right now, it does appear as though George is going to feature as a key piece of the rotation, assuming he can stay healthy.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 22nd week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

For many, this week may signal the end of your fantasy season, if not the penultimate round. If that is the case, then you've been able to successfully navigate the late-season shenanigans better than your opponents. Week 22 delivers a balanced schedule, with each day featuring between six and eight games. Sixteen teams are tabled for four appearances, while the remaining 14 teams take to the court three times. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players during the home stretch.

For many, this week may signal the end of your fantasy season, if not the penultimate round. If that is the case, then you've been able to successfully navigate the late-season shenanigans better than your opponents. Week 22 delivers a balanced schedule, with each day featuring between six and eight games. Sixteen teams are tabled for four appearances, while the remaining 14 teams take to the court three times. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players during the home stretch.

Four Games: BKN, CLE, DAL, IND, LAL, MIL, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAC, SAS, TOR, WAS

Three Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIN, NOP, OKC, POR, UTA

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 22nd week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Kyshawn George, WAS

Opponents: TOR, @PHI, IND, BKN

While Washington is far from the most trustworthy team right now, it does appear as though George is going to feature as a key piece of the rotation, assuming he can stay healthy. He has only missed one game in the past six weeks, that being because of an ankle injury. Outside of that, he has been a consistent starter, playing at least 28 minutes per game. In 15 games over the past month, he is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.4 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes per contest. He is not a high-volume scorer but has demonstrated the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. With four favorable games on the slate for this week, he could be a sneaky addition to your starting lineup, especially if you're simply looking for across-the-board production from the guard position.

Consider sitting: CJ McCollum, NOP

Opponents: PHI, GSW, CHA

Despite coming off a 40-point performance against the Pistons, McCollum could find himself on the sideline come Monday, given it will be the second night of a back-to-back. He has sat at least one game in each of the previous two back-to-back sets, an indication that a night off could be on the cards. The Pelicans do not play again until Friday, meaning there is going to potentially be a five-day hiatus for McCollum. At a time when managers are simply looking for bodies on the court, McCollum makes for a viable bench candidate despite his per-game upside.

Consider sitting: Collin Sexton, UTA

Opponents: MEM, HOU, @DEN

Utah is another team that is not afraid to shuffle their rotation on a nightly basis. Although Sexton has played in seven of the past eight games, his playing time has fluctuated between 19 and 36 minutes. In seven games over the past two weeks, Sexton has put up averages of 18.0 points, 5.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers, leaving him outside the top 250 in standard formats. Unlike George, a lot of Sexton's value is tied up in one category, that being scoring. If you're desperate for points and points only, Sexton could be worth starting. However, for those interested in a more versatile skill set, he is fine to leave on the bench.

Forwards

Consider starting: Justin Edwards, PHI

Opponents: @NOP, WAS, MIA, TOR

Riddled by injuries, it's been a terrible season for the 76ers, who came into the campaign with aspirations of making the playoffs, at a minimum. Although it's been nothing but doom and gloom, the silver lining has been the play of some of their younger pieces. Edwards fits nicely into that bucket, having started 10 straight games during the month of March. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has upped his production, averaging 14.9 points, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes. It appears as though the coaching staff are happy letting him find his way, meaning his role should hold steady for the remainder of the season. His upside is far from exciting, but again, if it's games played you are looking for, Edwards makes sense this week.

Consider starting: Trendon Watford, BKN

Opponents: DAL, TOR, LAC, @WAS

Another player on a bad team who is making the most of a bad situation, Watford has seemingly played his way into a meaningful role. He has scored double digits in four straight games, playing at least 26 minutes in three of the four. During that time, he has averaged 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. Much like with Washington and Utah, there are no guarantees when it comes to projecting the playing time for someone like Watford. However, he did go on a run like this down the stretch of the 2023-24 season, making this more than just a flash in the pan. There is an element of risk, but at this point of the season, there is risk associated with just about anyone who isn't a proven commodity.

Consider sitting: Ausar Thompson, DET

Opponents: SAS, CLE, @MIN

Despite his obvious upside, particularly on the defensive end, Thompson continues to play a limited role for the Pistons. Despite continually starting, his minutes have been largely underwhelming, resulting in less-than-ideal production. In seven games over the past two weeks, Thompson has played just 18.8 minutes per game, averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 combined steals and blocks. He has the makings of a great fantasy, but the uncertainty regarding his playing time makes him hard to trust from one game to the next. With only three games on the slate this week, there are likely better and safer starting options on your roster.

Centers

Consider starting: Jaxson Hayes, LAL

Opponents: @ORL, @IND, @CHI, @MEM

Hayes is a prime example of being in the right place at the right time. As basically the last man standing in Los Angeles when it comes to the center spot, Hayes has started the past 21 games. While he doesn't play typical starter's minutes, he is on the floor enough to have an impact on both ends of the floor. In 12 games over the past month, he has averaged modest numbers, putting up 9.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 25.7 minutes per contest. His fantasy ceiling is relatively, but for those needing a reliable big man who can score efficiently while providing serviceable defensive numbers, Hayes might be your man.

Consider sitting: Walker Kessler, UTA

Opponents: MEM, HOU, @DEN

Kessler, on the other hand, has tremendous upside, serving as arguably one of the top five rim protectors in the league. However, his availability has been sketchy over the past month, missing five games due to rest. Following a breach notice from the NBA, the Jazz appear to have changed their stance when it comes to playing Kessler, resulting in him suiting up in each of the past five games. With that said, his playing time has taken a hit during that time. In the past four games, he has played 26.5 minutes per game, averaging 7.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. He is a borderline bench candidate but should at least be considered, especially seeing as though a rest game could be just around the corner.