Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Start/Sit - Beasley, Portis are Key Starts

Beasley has been a surprise player this season, carving out a sizable role despite the talent around him. He has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks, averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.9 three-pointers. The Bucks face the Knicks on Tuesday, and given their upside, there is a decent chance they will win through to another low-volume game later in the week. He is playing well enough to be started, even on high-volume nights. With potentially two low-volume games coming up, starting Beasley is a no-brainer.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the seventh week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

All teams play just two games in Week 7, as we head into the In-Season Tournament Finals. With no clear advantage based on the number of games, we are going to be looking at the teams playing on the low-volume days (Monday and Tuesday) as possible starting options. Those playing on Wednesday (11 games) and Friday (13 games) could be bench candidates.

Four Games: Zero teams

Three Games: Zero teams

Two Games: All teams (low-volume Monday/Tuesday - IND, BOS, SAC, NOP, PHO, LAL, NYL, MIL)

Guards

Consider starting: Malik Beasley, MIL (45% ROS, 23% START)

Opponents: NYK, TBD

Consider starting: Grayson Allen, PHO (33% ROS, 12% START)

Opponents: @LAL, TBD

Along with Eric Gordon, Allen continues to benefit from injuries to other players. In 32.8 minutes per night this season, Allen is averaging 11.8 points to go with 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 three-pointers. Sitting just outside the top 100 in nine-category formats, Allen has been a mainstay in many leagues. The Suns will face the Lakers on Tuesday, a game that is sure to be a tight matchup. Even with the possibility his second game of the week will come on a high-volume night, his floor is generally safe enough to warrant a starting spot.

Consider sitting: Jordan Poole, WAS (98% ROS, 53% START)

Opponents: PHI, @BKN

Poole has been a disaster to start the season; it's as simple as that. While he has had a few encouraging performances, on the whole, it's been nothing but mediocrity. Playing on two high-volume nights, it could be time to send him to the bench in standard formats. There is a chance he gets going at some point, but both the 76ers and the Nets are going to be formidable opponents who have a lot to play for. There is an element of risk associated with benching someone like Poole, although at least it would save you the frustration of watching him do a whole lot of nothing on a nightly basis.

Consider sitting: Kyle Lowry, MIA (45% ROS, 24% START)

Opponents: @TOR, CLE

Although Lowry has been able to put together a decent campaign to this point, he is the epitome of a low-volume producer. Despite being a top-80 player in standard nine-category leagues, his averages of 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals do not scream "must roster". He typically does just enough to be rostered in most formats, thanks primarily to his assist and steal numbers. However, on a week in which he plays on two high-volume nights, you probably aren't going to miss his production all too much.

Forwards

Consider starting: Obi Toppin, IND (44% ROS, 20% START)

Opponents: BOS, TBD

After a slow start to the season, Toppin has found some rhythm over the past two weeks. In 28.3 minutes per night, he has compiled averages of 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers, good enough for borderline top-90 value. The Pacers will host the Celtics on Monday, a matchup that is sure to be high-scoring. Even though they are the underdogs, they have proven they can turn it on when it counts. Toppin's upside isn't as high as some of his teammates, but as long as he is playing meaningful minutes, he is worth considering for a starting role this week.

Consider sitting: O.G. Anunoby, TOR (96% ROS, 54% START)

Opponents: MIA, @CHA

In a nutshell, Anunoby has been one of the most disappointing players this season. After a terrible start, he has not been able to find any consistency on either end of the floor. Barely inside the top 170 over the past two weeks, Anunoby's numbers are down across the board. It's always going to be hard benching a player with the upside that Anunoby has. However, he hasn't been helping anyone of late, dragging down percentages while producing nothing on the defensive end. Much like Poole, perhaps it's time to give him the week off in the hope he can turn things around heading into Week 8.

Centers

Consider starting: Bobby Portis, MIL (75% ROS, 33% START)

Opponents: NYK, TBD

Portis has been up and down this season, his production capped by the fact both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez have been relatively healthy. He is outside the top 140 for the season, a range that he is likely to maintain in his current role. However, he is coming off a double-double and typically does just enough to be rostered. A favorable schedule might tip him over the edge when it comes to starting him, especially if the Bucks can secure the victory Tuesday.

Consider sitting: Onyeka Okongwu, ATL (59% ROS, 22% START)

Opponents: BKN, @PHI

Although Okongwu's minutes have been trending in the right direction, his production tells another story. He is outside the top 160 in nine-category leagues over the past two weeks, averaging 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds, adding just 1.0 combined steals and blocks. He is going to be better than this, especially on the defensive end. However, with both games on high-volume nights, he is someone to consider sending to the bench. If he can snap out of this funk, chances are it carries over into the next week, at which point you can shift him back into your starting lineup.