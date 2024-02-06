Free NBA Picks: Best Bets for Tuesday, February 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Isaiah Hartenstein over 2.5 steals + blocks (-115) vs. Grizzlies

DraftKings, 3:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Grizzlies are leading the league in TOV% (15.4) over the past month, notably allowing the 2nd-most steals to opposing centers. They're also allowing the third-most blocks to opposing centers during the same stretch, so this profiles as a defensive boom performance from Hartenstein. He recently cleared his minutes limit and has averaged 2.0 combined steals + blocks over the past three games, but that number increases to 2.8 STL+BLK when you account for 20 starts where he's seen at least 20 minutes. DraftKings isn't deranged enough to offer first-quarter steal or block props, so you'll have to live with the blowout potential for this game.

Chet Holmgren over 2.5 blocks (-105) at Jazz

BetMGM, 3:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This one is pretty straightforward. The Jazz are allowing the most blocks to opposing centers over the past month, and Holmgren is one of the best swatters in the NBA. He's blocked at least two shots in nine of the past 10 games, averaging 3.0 send-backs during this stretch.

Tyler Herro over 1.5 turnovers (-165) vs. Magic

BetMGM, 3:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Orlando is forcing the most opponent turnovers (15.9% DTOV) over the past 30 days. Those steals are concentrated largely on the shooting guard spot, where they're forcing the most giveaways. Herro is averaging 1.9 TOVs during this stretch and is notably averaging 3.0 TOVs in two prior matchups against Orlando.

Kevin Durant O25.5 points vs. Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: This matchup should be a good spot for all three of the Suns' explosive scorers against a Bucks team that continues to struggle on defense and is playing at the fastest pace in the NBA over the last 10 games. For Durant, specifically, the Bucks' scheme should be exploitable, as no team allows more mid-range jumpers than Milwaukee. Durant is coming off of a relative down game in a blowout win over Washington on Sunday, but prior to that he'd piled up 68 total points in matchups against Atlanta and Brooklyn.

I'm taking the OVER on Tyrese Haliburton posting 19.5 points+assists versus Rockets

(DraftKings, -125, 9:45am ET)

Ken Crites: I know Hali is on a minutes restriction and officially questionable for the Pacers. But he's played in their last four games and had all of yesterday to rest. Even with the restriction, Haliburton has posted 20+ p+a's in three of his four games since returning. And Fred VanVleet is out for Houston, so Haliburton will face Jalen Green (bad defense) and Amen Thompson (good defense). Net net, it's an easier situation than going up against FVV. Amen is 6-foot-7 and a good defender, but probably a step slow for facing a PG. The K-Train is an uninspiring 26-22, so feel free to fade! (Warning: I'm making this pick early in the day – you may want to confirm Haliburton's status on our NBA Lineups page)