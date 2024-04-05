Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, April 5

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Kristaps Porzingis over 1.5 blocks (-115) vs. Kings

BetMGM, 5:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are out tonight. I don't know whether this is causation or correlation, but when that pair is off the court, Porzingis averages 4.0 blocks per 36 minutes. The Kings actually don't get blocked much, but I'm going to trust the numbers here and hope to come out on top.

Paul George over 2.5 threes (-175) vs. Jazz

DraftKings, 5:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: George has been hot from deep, hitting 3.6 triples per game at 46% since March 1. It's a great matchup, as the Jazz have allowed the second-most opponent threes over the past 10 games. Specifically, they've allowed the most to shooting guards, the fifth-most to small forwards and most to power forwards over the past 30 days. They're simply bad at closing out on the wing.

Heat to cover -2.5 points at Rockets

BetMGM, 5:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both of these squads are on a back-to-back, and the Rockets have been good at home relative to their horrific road record. But Houston's season essentially ended last night with the loss to the Warriors, so motivation will be at an all-time low. Meanwhile, the Heat are only a half-game back of the No. 6 seed, which would allow them to avoid the Play-In.