Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for NBA Finals Game 5

Best Bets

Same Game Parlay: Celtics moneyline + Al Horford over 0.5 steals + Derrick White over 1.5 threes (+128)

DraftKings, 4:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I played the Celtics to close out the series in Game 4, but noted if they didn't, I'd run it back for Game 5. That's what I'm doing here, and I'm adding on some low-hanging fruit to create a plus-money parlay. Horford has stepped up his activity level on defense since the Pacers series, averaging 1.1 steals per game -- and he's recorded four steals in the past three games. White continues to launch from three, many of which are open or wide open. He's converted at least two threes in nine straight games, and he's averaging 3.3 makes in this series.

Mavericks-Celtics U210.0 (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: After a massive blowout in Game 4, I think we return to a more competitive script Monday night with the Mavs looking to once again stave off elimination. All four games in this series have gone under 210.0, and while the Mavs just put up 122 points on Friday night, they failed to hit the century mark in the first three games. Dallas' role players, as well as Kyrie Irving, are yet to prove they can acquit themselves in Boston, so I envision another slog, offensively, for the Mavs. Meanwhile, it feels like the shooting should come around for the Celtics at some point, but they're hitting just 33.9 percent of their threes – and 43.9 percent overall – in the Finals. The fear of a breakout game at home is there, but it's also possible the Celtics could be a little tight and start to feel the pressure if the Mavs are able to hang around well into the second half.

Derrick Jones Jr. O0.5 3PM at Celtics (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Playing a Derrick Jones Jr. prop is never sexy, but he's hit at least one three-pointer in 13 of Dallas' last 19 games dating back to Round 1. It's a bit concerning that his workload fell off a bit in Game 3 (16 minutes), but Dallas will need Jones' defensive presence to hang around Monday night. Per NBA.com/Stats, 54 of Jones' 61 three-point attempts in the postseason have been "wide open" looks.

Al Horford Over 8.5 Points (-125) versus Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings Sportsbook - 1:55 pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: Even if Kristaps Porzingis gets cleared to play again, I expect Horford to start and play heavy minutes. Horford has exceeded this threshold only once in the first four games of the Finals, but he's averaged 10.9 points per game when he plays at least 28 minutes this season.