Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, March 14

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Tyrese Maxey over 2.5 threes (-156) at Bucks

FanDuel, 3:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, Milwaukee is allowing the third-most three-point makes to opponents. Specifically, they've allowed the fifth-most makes to point guards and third-most to shooting guards over the past 30 days. That lines up well for Maxey, who is making 3.0 triples per game at 40% since Feb. 1.

Donte DiVincenzo over 2.5 steals+blocks (+114) at Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 3:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I took the over on Dejounte Murray's STL+BLK against Portland last night, which hit. Now I'm going back to the well against the Blazers, who are allowing the second-most blocks and steals per game to opponents over the past 10. DiVincenzo is proficient in both categories, averaging 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks since the All-Star break.

Jalen Brunson O6.5 assists at Portland (-145)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: While the Knicks aren't exactly lighting it up on offense these days, Brunson has amassed 17 assists over his last two games and should be able to take advantage of a Blazers team that ranks in the top 10 in the NBA this season in assists allowed to opponents. In their last meeting back on Jan. 9 – a blowout win for the Knicks – Brunson registered seven dimes in just 26 minutes of action.