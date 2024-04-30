NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 30

Alex Barutha 
Published on April 30, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Aaron Nesmith over 1.5 threes (-190) at Bucks

BetMGM, 2:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Nesmith isn't shooting especially well from distance in this series, making 2.0 per game but at just 29.6%. Still, 18 of his 27 attempts from distance have been classified as "wide open", making me believe he's en route to a big performance sooner than later -- hopefully, tonight.

Tyrese Maxey over 5.5 assists (-135) at Knicks

BetMGM, 2:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This series is being played at a slow pace, but Maxey is still one of the only reliable offensive creators on Philadelphia. With his 28.9% usage rate, he's created 6.8 assists per game. Digging into the numbers, he should probably be even higher. According to NBA.com, Maxey is handing out 11.8 potential assists per game, with an adjusted assist rate of 8.8 per game.

OG Anunoby over 5.5 rebounds (-175) vs. 76ers

DraftKings, 3:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This feels like an easily attainable mark for Anunoby, who started the series with three consecutive four-rebound efforts before exploding for 14 boards in Game 4. With Mitchell Robinson questionable for Game 5, Anunoby may once again be called upon to dominate the glass.

