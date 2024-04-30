Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, April 30

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Aaron Nesmith over 1.5 threes (-190) at Bucks

BetMGM, 2:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Nesmith isn't shooting especially well from distance in this series, making 2.0 per game but at just 29.6%. Still, 18 of his 27 attempts from distance have been classified as "wide open", making me believe he's en route to a big performance sooner than later -- hopefully, tonight.

Tyrese Maxey over 5.5 assists (-135) at Knicks

BetMGM, 2:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This series is being played at a slow pace, but Maxey is still one of the only reliable offensive creators on Philadelphia. With his 28.9% usage rate, he's created 6.8 assists per game. Digging into the numbers, he should probably be even higher. According to NBA.com, Maxey is handing out 11.8 potential assists per game, with an adjusted assist rate of 8.8 per game.

OG Anunoby over 5.5 rebounds (-175) vs. 76ers

DraftKings, 3:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This feels like an easily attainable mark for Anunoby, who started the series with three consecutive four-rebound efforts before exploding for 14 boards in Game 4. With Mitchell Robinson questionable for Game 5, Anunoby may once again be called upon to dominate the glass.