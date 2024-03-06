Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, March 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Dean Wade over 1.5 threes (-125) at Hawks

PointsBet, 4:59 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Wade played hero in last night's comeback win over Boston, hitting five threes in the fourth quarter following Evan Mobley exiting the game in the third. With Mobley set to miss extended time, plus Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus sitting out tonight, I think coach J.B. Bickerstaff will want to keep Wade's confidence high by deploying him for plenty of minutes and giving him the green light. That could pay off in a big way, as Atlanta is allowing the 2nd-most opponent three-point attempts over the past 10 games, not to mention the fourth-most makes to power forwards over the past 30 days. On the season, Wade is making 1.5 triples in 20.1 minutes, and he's making 2.2 threes in the 26 games he's seen at least 21 minutes

Wendell Carter O20.5 PTS+REB at Wizards (-102)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Carter came through for us last night against Charlotte, so we're going back to the well in what should be an equally strong matchup against the free-falling Wizards. Carter has gone over this number in four of his last six and faces a Wizards team that ranks dead-last in rebounds given up to centers and 29th in points allowed to the position.

PrizePicks: Stephen Curry + Damian Lillard MORE 53.5 combined points

Nick Whalen: I do a lot of my props on PrizePicks, which offers some unique combos, such as this one. We'll see if Giannis Antetokounmpo ends up playing – my guess is "probably not" – but either way, this should be an attainable number for two of the best scoring guards in the NBA. Curry is looking to bounce back from a disaster outing against the Celtics on Sunday, while Lillard has been playing his best and most consistent basketball since the break. If Giannis is in, I don't love it as much, but if he sits out again, this becomes one of my favorite plays on the board at PrizePicks.