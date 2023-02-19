This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

One of the most exciting times to jump into NBA betting is during the league's All-Star festivities. In addition to the All-Star game itself, you can also bet on the All-Star game MVP and skill contests like the slam dunk contest winner and the three-point contest winner.

To add some more excitement to all of the action during the NBA All-Star extravaganza, you can bet on these markets with the best NBA betting promos discussed on this page.

Claim The Best NBA All Star Game Betting Promos Now

Sign up for the most popular NBA All-Star game betting promos now. You can sign up for all five of these offers in a few simple steps that will be listed later in this guide.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today to get your first bet on Caesars for up to $1,250. On top of your first bet, new users will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you sign up and bet today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Register now with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to gain a first bet offer worth up to $1,000. The full stake of your first bet will be covered by BetMGM for up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a loss.

DraftKings Promo Code: Using the DraftKings Promo Code will give new users a bet-and-get offer that will give them $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5. You will get these bonus bets instantly after you place your initial wager no matter its outcome.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code will give new users a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when they sign up and bet on NBA All-Star betting markets today.

BetRivers Promo Code SPORTS: The BetRivers Promo Code SPORTS will give new users a second-chance bet worth up to $500 to use to bet on NBA All-Star betting markets.

How To Sign Up For NBA All Star Game Betting Promos? Claim These Offers Now

Sign up for the best NBA All-Star game betting promos now by following the simple steps listed below.

Start by clicking through the direct sign-up link next to the offer you want to sign up for now. Doing so will reroute you to the corresponding betting app's new user registration portal.

Upon registration, enter your name, address, email, and phone number. You will also be asked to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account.

The next step will direct you to enter a bonus code or a promo code if one is needed to activate your welcome offer. Furthermore, some of these offers may require you to make a qualifying first bet to get your bonus. If this action is needed, be sure to perform that action now.

To qualify for any of the above offers, you must be at least 21 years old, a new user of the sportsbook connected to the promo you want to sign up for while being physically located in a state where the affiliated NBA betting app is licensed to operate.

What Are The Best NBA All Star Game Betting Promos? Claim These Offers Now

If you want to protect your initial sports betting bankroll while also making an attempt to grow it with minimal risk, then the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is the right offer for you. This bonus code will give you a $1,000 first bet offer to use on any open sports betting market at BetMGM with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

Another terrific offer can be claimed with the DraftKings Promo Code. This bonus stands out above the rest since it is a bet-and-get offer. This means that you will get $200 in bonus bets when you bet only $5 regardless of your initial wager's outcome. Promos like this will give you bonus bets without having to make a larger first deposit which differs from the other promos on this page.