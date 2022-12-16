NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Dec. 16

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Michael Gillow
December 16, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Fred VanVleet over 19.5 points vs. Nets (-114)

FanDuel, 3:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: VanVleet is finally starting to find his shot, and he's being relied upon more with OG Anunoby sidelined. With Anunoby (plus Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter) off the floor, FVV sees a 7.4% usage increase, leading to 19.1 field-goal attempts per 36 minutes. This game also projects to be close, so he should stay involved the whole time.

Philadelphia 76ers over 118.5 points versus the Golden State Warriors (+140)

Caesars Sportsbook- 2.p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: The 76ers have scored at least 123 points in their last four games. The Warriors will be missing their top two defenders, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, and already rank 26th in the league in opponents points per game at 116.8. Joel Embiid and James Harden should run rampant on a depleted Golden State team.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Michael Gillow
Michael Gillow is a breaking news writer for the NBA, WNBA, college basketball and college football for RotoWire. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in journalism. He loves everything about sports and is an avid sports-bettor.
