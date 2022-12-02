NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Dec. 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Terry Rozier over 21.5 points (-108) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 4:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Rozier is coming off a one-game absence due to an illness, but he should be well-rested, as he last played Nov. 25. A fresh Rozier should carry the injury-riddled Hornets against a relatively weak opponent, especially on the road (3-7), in the Wizards. Rozier hasn't shot particularly well this year (38/30/79), but he's launching 20.8 shots per game.

New Orleans Pelicans -7.0 at San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Pels still aren't at full strength with Brandon Ingram sidelined, but they'll get CJ McCollum back for what should be an advantageous spot on the road. The Spurs are in a free-fall and may already be shifting into tank mode, having lost 12 of their last 13 contest. Most recently, they fell to an SGA-less Thunder team on Wednesday – that came after allowing 143 points to the Lakers in their previous game. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have won four of their last five, including convincing, double-digit victors over Toronto and this very Spurs team back on Nov. 23.

Nikola Jokic over 45.5 points + rebounds + assists (-119)

Caesars Sportsbook 3:30 p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: Clint Capela is questionable for Friday's game, and John Collins has already been ruled out, so Jokic should be able to have his way with the backup bigs of Atlanta. Michael Porter Jr. is also out for this game, and Jamal Murray is questionable, leaving Jokic with an even larger offensive workload than normal. Considering Jokic is averaging 41.4 points + assists + rebounds this season, these external factors should be enough to push the two-time MVP over the top.

