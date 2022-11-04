NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Nov. 4

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Brook Lopez over 1.5 threes (-120) at Minnesota

FanDuel, 3:33 PM CT

The Timberwolves rank second in three-point attempts allowed per 100 possessions, playing a drop coverage with Rudy Gobert. Plus, Karl-Anthony Towns is a poor perimeter defender. I think Lopez will be wide open on plenty of pick-and-pop threes. He's making 2.1 of his 6.3 attempts per game from deep this season.

New Orleans Pelicans -4.5 vs. Golden State Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: I'm a little suspicious as to why this line remains so low given that the Pels are at home and the Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Meanwhile, New Orleans should get Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones back from injury. There's a case to be made that the Warriors rally behind their bench on the second night of a back-to-back, but I'll take the (possible) bate and back the Pelicans here. Golden State is just 2-7 ATS to begin the year with an ATS differential of -9.3 (29th in NBA).