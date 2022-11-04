NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Nov. 4

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Nov. 4

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
November 4, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Brook Lopez over 1.5 threes (-120) at Minnesota

FanDuel, 3:33 PM CT

The Timberwolves rank second in three-point attempts allowed per 100 possessions, playing a drop coverage with Rudy Gobert. Plus, Karl-Anthony Towns is a poor perimeter defender. I think Lopez will be wide open on plenty of pick-and-pop threes. He's making 2.1 of his 6.3 attempts per game from deep this season.

New Orleans Pelicans -4.5 vs. Golden State Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: I'm a little suspicious as to why this line remains so low given that the Pels are at home and the Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Meanwhile, New Orleans should get Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones back from injury. There's a case to be made that the Warriors rally behind their bench on the second night of a back-to-back, but I'll take the (possible) bate and back the Pelicans here. Golden State is just 2-7 ATS to begin the year with an ATS differential of -9.3 (29th in NBA).

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Week 4 Waiver Wire, News and DFS
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Week 4 Waiver Wire, News and DFS
NBA Fantasy Usage Rate Analysis - Early-Season Trends
NBA Fantasy Usage Rate Analysis - Early-Season Trends
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 4 - Melton Headlines Pickups
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 4 - Melton Headlines Pickups
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Adds for Week 4
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Adds for Week 4
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 4
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 4
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 4
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 4