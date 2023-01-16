NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for MLK Day 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Wizards +3 vs. Warriors

DraftKings, 10:36 AM CT

Alex Barutha: The Warriors are at a severe schedule disadvantage and will also be missing Klay Thompson for this game. Golden State just played last night and will now have to prepare for a 3 PM ET tipoff in Washington. Monte Morris and Bradley Beal are both questionable for the Wizards, so this line is bound to move, but there's a good chance the Warriors run out of gas at some point. That's what I'm banking on.

Bam Adebayo O31.5 PTS + REB at Atlanta Hawks

BetMGM, 10:30am CT

Nick Whalen: Adebayo has been one of the few constants for the Heat this season and is quietly in the midst of a fantastic stretch. Over his last 12 games, he's averaging 23.3 points, 10.9 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting nearly 57 percent from the field. He's gone over this number in nine of those 12 games and goes up against a Hawks team Monday that's (still) without its best rebounder in Clint Capela.

