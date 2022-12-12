NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, Dec. 12

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Jarrett Allen over 10.5 rebounds (+110) at San Antonio

DraftKings, 5:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Simply put, I don't think anyone on the Spurs is a match for Allen on the boards. Without Jakob Poeltl around, it's Zach Collins and a two-way player in Charles Bassey manning the center spot. Allen is averaging 11.6 rebounds in games where he's seen at least 30 minutes, which I expect from him Monday.

Kyrie Irving O24.5 points at Washington

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Irving has cleared this number with ease in four of the last five games, and he'll come in fresh Monday after sitting out Saturday's game against the Pacers. The Wizards are a bottom-10 defense in the league and don't have an obvious matchup to contain Irving. In fact, the Wiz may be better off defending Irving if Monte Morris (questionable) ends up missing this game, as two-way guard Jordan Goodwin has shown some defensive potential of late.