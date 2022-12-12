NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, Dec. 12

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
December 12, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Jarrett Allen over 10.5 rebounds (+110) at San Antonio

DraftKings, 5:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Simply put, I don't think anyone on the Spurs is a match for Allen on the boards. Without Jakob Poeltl around, it's Zach Collins and a two-way player in Charles Bassey manning the center spot. Allen is averaging 11.6 rebounds in games where he's seen at least 30 minutes, which I expect from him Monday.

Kyrie Irving O24.5 points at Washington

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Irving has cleared this number with ease in four of the last five games, and he'll come in fresh Monday after sitting out Saturday's game against the Pacers. The Wizards are a bottom-10 defense in the league and don't have an obvious matchup to contain Irving. In fact, the Wiz may be better off defending Irving if Monte Morris (questionable) ends up missing this game, as two-way guard Jordan Goodwin has shown some defensive potential of late.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
