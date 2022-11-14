NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, Nov. 14

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
November 14, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

OG Anunoby over 25.5 points + assists (-113)

FanDuel, 3:47 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent are out. With those three off the court this season, Anunoby has a 29.1 percent usage rate, +9.3% compared to those three on the floor. That high number, plus Detroit's tendency to allow huge performances, makes me think this is Anunoby's night.

Scottie Barnes O19.5 points (-125) at Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Raptors will be down three starters Monday in Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent, so Barnes should have a chance to function as the primary ball-handler and perhaps the top scoring option alongside OG Anunoby. Barnes has only one 20-point game on the season, but this is about as good of a spot as you could ask for. I'd also look into Barnes' double-double odds (+200) at DraftKings, and perhaps even his triple-double prop (14/1 at DK). Back on Nov. 4 against Dallas, when VanVleet was out, Barnes went for 11 points, 11 boards and 10 assists in 38 minutes.

OVER on Bojan Bogdanovic scoring 18.5 points (-120)

PointsBet, 1:40 PM CT

Ken Crites: Cade Cunningham is again out tonight for Detroit, meaning 19 field goal attempts are free for others.  Bogdanovic has never been shy about shooting. Killian Hayes is finally turning into a serviceable point guard who can help Bogey get a few open jumpers. The forward is averaging 20.3 points per game, so 18.5 sure seems doable. The Raptors are also without starters VanVleet, Siakam and Trent, leaving reserves to guard Bogey.

